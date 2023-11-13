Despite some tech giants pulling out of the event due to the former Web Summit CEO’s controversial Israel-Hamas comments, start-ups are set to take center stage.

Advertisement

The Web Summit, one of Europe’s top technology events, kicks off in the Portuguese capital on Monday, but it is not without controversy. Founder resigns from his role As CEO after protests over comments on Israel-Hamas war.

As a result tech giants such as Meta and Amazon, as well as celebrity speakers such as Gillian Anderson, withdrew from the event.

Regardless of the outcome, the event may be reminiscent of its early days when it was a small affair when start-ups like Uber secured massive investment deals.

Here’s what to look forward to at the 2023 conference.

a new ceo

Following the resignation of former Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave, a new CEO has taken over the reins.

Former Wikipedia boss Catherine Maher has taken over the role and it will be her first major event after being in the post for more than a week.

“I believe in Web Summit’s mission to connect people and ideas that change the world. In a present where technology is intertwined with every aspect of our lives, and in a future where it represents our greatest hope and our greatest destroyer,” Maher said after his appointment.

“Web Summit’s role as a place of connection and conversation is more essential than ever. Our immediate task is to focus on what we do best: communicating between everyone involved in technological progress.

new companies in the area

The event will showcase 2,600 start-ups, a record for the Web Summit’s flagship event in Lisbon.

Nearly one-third of those start-ups are founded by women from more than 85 countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, Liechtenstein, Peru and Ghana.

Over 900 investors for start-ups will be in attendance to showcase their companies, as well as several pitching competitions.

Web Summit is again launching its Impact Initiative, which will bring together over 250 start-ups working to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

AI is a big topic

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a big topic with many start-ups and experts expressing their concerns and optimism.

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales will discuss why ChatGPT is no threat to Wikipedia, Signal President Meredith Whittaker will debate whether AI is the real deal, MIT research scientist Andrew McAfee will discuss how AI is regulated. Can be used, and Alibaba’s Kuo Zhang will talk about its use. AI in online retail.

There is also an “AI Academy” phase this year, which will explore the latest trends.

sustainability

The event aims to be more sustainable and said the stages are built using sustainable and reusable materials. For example, the main stage is built using 450 repurposed agricultural water storage tanks that are redistributed and reused after the event.

And for the 70,000 expected attendees, there will be 200,000 recyclable cardboard water cups.

Source