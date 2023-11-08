AI speculation dominates Cloud Native conference

AI buzz dominated the official day one of KubeCon in Chicago, IL this week.

Other topics were buried under layer upon layer of breathless enthusiasm for an obscure term that is rapidly losing all meaning as every technology company scrambles to slap on. Now with AI! Just put stickers on whatever they were already doing. CNCF proudly demonstrated how Kubernetes can be used to build chatbots with pre-trained large language models. Much has been made about how Kubernetes and containers have become widely used by companies riding on the wave of hype surrounding this technology that has been in the headlines for almost a solid year.

One’s willingness to talk about AI credentials may be partly explained by media and analyst engagement with the concept. There were very few questions about anything else from the people tasked with explaining and communicating technical topics to their audiences. It’s no surprise that companies will respond to this pressure to say something about AI, no matter how tenuous the link.

This writer finds the whole thing disappointing.

In conversations with real customers and vendors at the show, AI rarely comes up. When it happens, it comes off as a formulaic bromide, a shibboleth signaling awareness of current fashion before moving on to other matters.

Customers are focused on more practical concerns such as how to operate and secure systems built with Kubernetes, which is a somewhat complex beast. Platform engineering has emerged as the key descriptor of what customers are trying to assemble: a shared service that developers can consume much as they once consumed the public cloud.

Interestingly, Intuit noted that their implementation of DevOps, where developers are also responsible for production operations, was not working very well at scale. The company is moving back to an approach with dedicated operations people responsible for keeping the infrastructure platform running. A platform that developers use, but they don’t have to build or run themselves. This pattern is repeated at other well-known companies like Discover, Boeing and Cruise.

Kubernetes is now mature enough that the concern is less about how to adopt it and build the first few clusters, rather than how to dismantle the dozens or hundreds of clusters that now exist. We are firmly in the era of operations and maintenance as customers look to organize and rationalize their approach after years of innovation and expansion. Changes in macroeconomic conditions have helped turn people’s minds toward efficiency and simplification, which is a sharp contrast to the boisterous pioneering mentality of those seeking to promote AI.

Companies like NetHopper and Rafe are working to make managing Kubernetes easier for operators with Kubernetes fleets. Others, such as PerfectScale, help customers right-size their infrastructure by finding and fixing waste and bottlenecks. Security remains a challenge. Projects like Falco and TUF are providing open source alternatives that integrate with the CNCF ecosystem, but much work is still needed to improve the security of the software supply chain.

CNCF now has 173 projects in various stages of maturity. The vast majority are concerned with the more practical practicalities of building and operating critical infrastructure. As CNCF Executive Director Priyanka Sharma reminded us during her keynote, open source projects underpin almost everything we do in our modern, interconnected society. It’s good to see that most of them are focused on doing it well and not chasing the latest trend.

Justin attended KubeCon + CloudNativeCon as a guest of the Linux Foundation.