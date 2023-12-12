AI Software-Powered Customer Google Review Generation Platform for SMBs Announced

AI-powered reviews can now facilitate digital interactions between customers and small businesses, Reviewly.ai has announced the latest upgrade to its innovative feedback management and Google review automation software.

Phoenix, United States – December 11, 2023 –

Reviewly cites a strong need for helpful review drafts among busy consumers, with more than a quarter lacking the time to write useful feedback following their experience at businesses. It has upgraded its platform to address this issue, giving customers an instant-based process that quickly adapts their feedback to tailor reviews to their honest opinions.

For more information see

The news comes as Reviewly seeks to provide SMBs and large corporate entities with the means to streamline their customer outreach process. Its advanced software helps businesses create automated calls to action, such as requests for ratings, before recommending software-driven feedback to customers for approval and posting online accordingly.

While promoting the ongoing generation of constructive feedback, Reviewly notes that its program is geared towards enhancing the user experience in terms of convenience and efficiency. Through a simple SMS invitation system, which has been opened by 97% of recipients, Reviewly is designed to guide customers through a seamless structuring of detailed, personalized reviews with minimal effort.

Along with its ability to generate helpful reviews from customers, Revuli can also be used to generate quick responses from the perspective of businesses. Reviewly points out the important SEO impact of constantly responding to online feedback, explaining: “Google rewards businesses that engage with their customers, so our AI can help you improve your online presence and search rankings. Let it be done.”

Entrusting Reviewly’s automated AI process with user engagement helps businesses save time, especially when large numbers of reviews are coming in. Reviewly says its customizable technology prevents customer feedback from getting lost or ignored. Thus, businesses can generate intelligent responses to reviews along with boosting their brand’s digital profile.

The company says its software also offers easy-to-view dashboards, which provide businesses with important data on posted reviews in addition to a sorted feedback timeline at a glance.

Video demonstrations of Reviewly’s advanced capabilities can be scheduled through its official website – offering a glimpse of its tailored feedback architecture and ability to enhance brand identity.

One user said, “Reviewly makes it easy for my customers to collect and respond to Google reviews.” “AI-generated review options have helped their customers post more quality reviews, increasing their online profile visibility.”

Interested parties can find additional details about Reviewly here:

contact info:

Name: Jeff Schwert

Email: send email

Organization: Reviewly.ai

Address: 21001 N Tatum Blvd #1630404 AZ 85050, Phoenix, Arizona 85050, United States

Website:

Release ID: 89115917

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that requires attention or if the press release needs to be removed, we request you to contact us without any notice. Please report delays to [email protected]. Our responsive team will be available round the clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary action to guide you in the process of rectifying or removing any identified issues. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.

Source: www.bing.com