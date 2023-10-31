Nattapong Punna/Getty Images

The rapid surge of artificial intelligence is not only changing the workplace, but also enabling some savvy users to earn a lot of money. While much has been said about one of the potential threats of technology – replacing jobs – two individuals, Sal Aiello and Monica Powers, started a profitable side hustle in four days. According to CNBC report, the surprising thing is that he spent less than $200 to start it.

The two friends used ChatGPT to further their ideas with an AI tool, using it as a market research tool.

CNBC reported, “Then, they realized they knew exactly how to ask ChatGPT the right questions to get useful answers — and other people probably didn’t.”

Enter DimeADozen, which they launched a few days later.

“We are living in a new era of AI where we now have the ability to reduce the risk of starting a new business. Using decades of business expertise and the power of GPT-4, we can now help small businesses learn about their market and customers before they even launch,” DimeADozen claims.

According to CNBC, DimeADozen helps entrepreneurs “pressure-test their business ideas” and charges $39 for a comprehensive report.

AI tools can seriously reduce research time

According to a blog post on the website, such AI tools can “significantly reduce the time spent researching markets and customer segments” – both of which are critical to success.

According to the website, the service has helped more than 75,000 businesses so far. One testimonial reads: “It’s like a roadmap to success.”

Last month, Aiello and Power made a deal to sell Side Hustle for $150,000. According to CNBC, this extra effort originally cost them a total of $150 for the web domain and $35 on hosting and database.

How possible is it to launch a similar, successful business using AI?

According to Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money, the key to this kind of business is that you’re saving people time and money.

“Potentially, you could create a special recipe of prompts and instructions to solve a problem using AI. Then package that recipe as a standalone product,” Lieberman said.

For example, he said if you created a way to use AI graphic design tools to create a product label based on input, you could package that as a product.

“Busy business owners will pay for the convenience of using your entire solution, rather than having to learn how to use AI,” he said.

