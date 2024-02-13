AI Showdown: ChatGPT Vs. Google's Gemini – Which One Reigns Supreme?

AI Showdown: ChatGPIT vs Google’s Gemini – Who reigns supreme? adobe stock

This month, Google revealed its latest effort to unseat ChatGPT from the position it has held since its launch as the king of generative AI chatbots.

Bard – now named Gemini – was released in early 2023 after OpenAI’s groundbreaking LLM-powered chat interface. And honestly, it often feels like playing catch-up.

Bard was able to access the Internet from day one due to integration with Google’s search technology. Meanwhile, the launch version of ChatGPT was limited to the information given during their training.

But OpenAI soon added connectivity and the ability to access external information to ChatGPT through a hookup with Microsoft’s Bing. And connectivity aside, the general consensus has always been that ChatGPT is more useful for a wider range of language processing tasks.

Now Google is lifting the hold, rebranding Bard with the name of the language model it’s working on behind the scenes, and allowing access to its advanced service through a subscription, priced with ChatGPAT. Is to compete.

So, is he ready to step into the ring and take on the undisputed champion? Here, I’ll give an overview of both platforms, and highlight the differences you’ll want to know about if you’re choosing which one to use.

language model

First of all, it’s worth noting that both Gemini and ChatGPT are based on incredibly vast and powerful large language models (LLMs), which are far more advanced than anything publicly available in the past.

Remember, ChatGPT is simply the interface through which users communicate with the language model – GPT4 (paid users of ChatGPT Pro) or GPT3.5 (free users).

In Google’s case, the interface is called Gemini (formerly Bard), and it is used to communicate with the language model, which is a separate entity but is also called Gemini (or Gemini Ultra if you want Gemini). Are paying for advanced service).

An important thing to keep in mind is that although we call them both chatbots, the intended user experience is slightly different. ChatGPT is designed to enable conversation and help solve problems in a conversational way – like chatting with an expert on a topic.

Gemini, on the other hand, is designed to process information and automate tasks in a way that saves the user time and effort.

From a technical perspective, the power of an LLM model is often measured by the number of parameters (trained values) within the neural network. It is reported that GPT-4 has approximately one trillion parameters in its network, but no concrete facts are known about the number of parameters used by Gemini.

However, this may not be important, as it may be enough to know that both are very, very powerful.

“We have basically come to a point where most LLMs are indistinguishable on qualitative metrics,” Subbarao Kambhampati, an AI professor at Arizona State University, recently told Wired.

In other words, the technical size and power of the model is not important – it is how it is tuned, trained and presented to help users solve problems that really matters.

And the winners are…

After using both for a while to have various conversations on different topics, it seems clear to me that ChatGPT is still the more powerful chat interface, thanks to the grunt provided by GPT-4. However, Gemini is bridging the gap!

information retrieval

One advantage of Gemini is that by default, it considers all the information at its fingertips – including the Internet, Google’s huge knowledge graph, and its training data.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, will often attempt to answer a question relying on its training data. Sometimes old information can be obtained from this. However, you can avoid this by prompting it to search the web to get the latest and most up-to-date data. But that’s still introducing an extra step that Gemini has shown isn’t really needed.

In my experience of using both platforms, I have to say that Gemini proves to be slightly more efficient than ChatGPT when it comes to searching online and integrating the information found into your responses.

When ChatGPT goes online and searches for information, its responses lose some of their dynamism. Often it seems as if it will answer questions or respond based on a single web search and a single source of information, rather than comprehensively analyzing all the information it can access and coming to a conclusion .

Here’s a quick example of what this means. I often use AI chatbots to give a quick overview of a company or its products or services. Using the same prompt (“Tell me about it”). [URL]”), ChatGPT will often retrieve a marketing blurb from the website.

In the brief time I got to test it, the Gemini seems to take a more nuanced approach. It summarizes the information found when attempting to generate a balanced overview of features.

So, I would say this is one area where Gemini is slightly ahead of its rival.

But this is far from the end of the story. When it comes to intelligently parsing the information it’s been trained on to generate a response, ChatGPT still comes out as the winner.

And the winners are…

Let’s call it a draw, Gemini is better when it comes to generating answers from online text and ChatGPT is better on questions without internet.

Multi-Model Capabilities

Multi-modal AI are those that are capable of processing more than one type of data. Early versions of ChatGPT only read and generated text. But since OpenAI upgraded its “engine” to GPT-4, it gained the ability to process visual and audio data, making it multi-modal. The Gemini, on the other hand, was multi-modal out of the box (although not all of its features were immediately active).

ChatGPT generates images using the DALL-E model, which was also developed by OpenAI. Gemini, on the other hand, uses Google’s Imagen 2 engine. Both are obviously very powerful and can produce amazing results. However, I will say that ChatGPT is more consistent when it comes to producing an image that closely matches what I was looking for when we compare them on a like-prompt basis.

One difference that has been noted by others is that the Imagen 2 and Gemini are slightly better at producing photorealistic, highly detailed images. ChatGPT, on the other hand, excels when it comes to managing spatial relationships between objects in its images, and it is better at interpreting signals creatively.

Both are also capable of understanding and writing computer code in a vast range of programming languages. However, there are slight differences in how they do this.

Now, I’m not a programmer – but the good thing is that you don’t need to do that when you have ChatGPT or Gemini in front of you.

There’s no doubt that ChatGPT’s superior conversational capabilities give it some significant advantages here. If you’re not sure what your code should do or what’s the best way to integrate it, it’s better to generate clear and useful guidance and provide tips and suggestions.

And the winners are…

I’m going to give it to ChatGPT again. While Gemini creates better photorealistic, ChatGPT wins when it comes to generating images that closely match what the user is asking for with their gesture. Gemini feels a little better at creating technical code, but can’t match ChatGPT as a conversational interface to use when building and experimenting.

(Just a quick note: Gemini Image Generation has not yet launched for users in Europe – hopefully, it will be added soon.)

So which one is the best?

Well, no one is perfect by any means. Both still suffer from hallucinations and often provide information that is completely wrong. For example, Gemini told me that OpenAI’s Dell-E2 does not use the diffusion model technique (it does.) and ChatGPT told me that Gemini is not able to generate images (it does).

But for my money, if you’re only going to subscribe to one, I’d lean towards ChatGPT Pro at the moment.

There are a few caveats – if you’re very interested in Google’s ecosystem, Gemini’s ability to interface with Gmail and Google Docs may be an attraction for you. Similarly, if you’re an experienced coder and your main need is coding, definitely check out Gemini (but also take a look at Microsoft’s Co-Pilot).

For writing and creating documents, summarizing, general-purpose image creation, and learning through conversation, I’d say ChatGPT is just better. For this reason, it retains its place as the best currently available.