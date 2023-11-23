AI sets Solana price for the end of 2023 – Finbold – Finance in Bold – Cryptosaurus

Solana (SOL) was one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in 2021, rising from less than $1 to over $200. The project attracted a large number of developers due to its lightning-fast transaction rates, low fees, did and attracted a lot of attention. , Build on its blockchain.

However, after falling from a high of $170 in January 2022 to a low of $9 in late 2022, SOL has been on an uptrend in 2023, with its price more than doubling from $10 to more than $26 at the time of publishing .

In turn, investors are curious where Solana’s potential price could end up by the end of 2023, taking into account the NFTs, network, community, and transaction speed. Using estimates made by coin price forecastAccording to data obtained by Finbold on February 20, SOL, a finance forecasting platform that uses machine self-learning technology, is expected to grow by the end of 2023.

SOL started 2023 at $9.99, and is currently trading at $26.31, so the price is up more than 160% since the beginning of the year. The estimated price of artificial intelligence (AI) at the end of 2023 is $39.22, which is 48% higher than the February 20 price. Meanwhile, the year-over-year change has increased by 293%.

At press time, Solana was trading at $26.31, up more than 8.5% on the daily charts. At the moment, the important support level for SOL price is at $23.46, while the currency price needs to break the next important resistance level, which is at $28.16. If the coin can break above this level, the next target will be to maintain support above $30.

Solana’s technical indicators are up trading sceneOne-day projections are bullish, with the summary aligning with ‘strong buy’ sentiment at 16, while the moving average is for ‘strong buy’ at 13. Oscillators are a little less bullish, although still pointing towards ‘buy’ with 3. ,

As the popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continues to grow, it is likely that Solana will continue to be a popular choice for developers looking to create NFT projects. This may increase the demand for SOL tokens, which may increase the price. According to the data, sales of Solana-based NFTs have increased by more than 12% to $2.6 million in the last 24 hours. cryptoslam,

NFTs have been a hot topic in the cryptocurrency space in recent years, and Solana’s fast and efficient blockchain has attracted many NFT projects to build on its network. One example is Degenerate App Academy, which launched on Solana in October 2021 and quickly sold out its collection of 10,000 unique digital app NFTs. Other popular NFT projects on Solana include Solasi, Star Atlas, and Solrazor.

This speed and efficiency has attracted many developers to build on Solana’s network, and the project has seen explosive growth in recent months. If Solana continues to attract developers and users to its network, it is likely that demand for the SOL token will continue to increase, leading to a rise in price.

For example, decentralized wireless communications network Helium (HNT) will fully migrate to the Solana blockchain by March 27, developers said on Feb. 17. As part of this change, HNT, MOBILE and IOT will be issued on the Solana network, which will remain Helium tokens in the Helium ecosystem.

Based on Solana’s NFT potential, network, community support, and transaction speed, it is likely that the price of SOL will continue to rise in the coming years. Although it is impossible to predict the exact price of Solana at the end of 2023, it is clear that the project has great potential for growth and adoption.

