AI scores on Super Bowl commercials: You can see them here

Artificial intelligence is making its presence felt in every way: the FCC steps in to ban AI-fake voices in robocalls, Paul McCartney used AI to create the final Beatles song, ChatGapt is a platform you can use to and Google’s Gemini for special-purpose GPTs. AI also showed up in Sunday’s Super Bowl, in some highly anticipated commercials that aired during the championship game, which the Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

Some ads highlighted how AI helps their products, others actually used AI to create their ads, and at least one poked fun at AI. Here’s a look at AI-related ads, and be sure to also check out our roundup of all the Super Bowl ads.

Microsoft Copilot: ‘Look at me’

Microsoft’s “Watch Me” ad promotes Microsoft Copilot, the company’s AI assistant found in Windows 11, and introduces the idea that AI will replace artists and creatives. In this ad, people call on AI to help them complete studying for their movie, video game, or chemistry test.

Google’s Pixel 8: ‘Xavier in frame’

We live in a selfie- and camera phone-centric age, but you may have never wondered how people with poor vision are able to take pictures. Google has introduced an accessibility feature called Guided Frames for its Pixel 8 smartphones, which uses Google AI to alert them when and how many faces are in the frame. Blind director Adam Morse – with the final voiceover of blind singer-songwriter and musician Stevie Wonder – talks about featuring in his Super Bowl ad.

CrowdStrike: ‘The Future’

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike returns to the Old West in an ad to show how it uses AI for security. When scary Star Wars-looking robots try to attack the city, a single woman armed with CrowdStrike’s AI-powered cyber defense swiftly shuts them down.

Etsy: ‘Gift Mode’

Ah, it’s always a good time to poke fun at the French. In Etsy’s Super Bowl ad, Americans receiving the Statue of Liberty use Etsy’s AI-powered gift mode to decide what to give back to their French friends. Spoiler: It’s cheese.

Avocado from Mexico: ‘Guac-ai-Mole’ Site

Avocados from Mexico have made for some funny Super Bowl commercials in recent years. (In 2015, a college football draft spoof featured Australia drafting kangaroos, the US drafting wheat, and Mexico, of course, drafting avocados.) The company has no Super Bowl ads this year. Was, but its website was promoting “Guac”. -AI-Mole,” where AI creates guacamole recipes based on information submitted by users.

Body Armour: ‘The Field of Fakes’

There’s also at least one ad that uses AI entirely to poke fun at the concept. If you’ve watched enough AI-assisted videos, you know that some can be extremely bad, including creepy voiceovers and obviously fake creatures and humans. Coca-Cola-owned sports drink BodyArmor tackles that aspect of AI, speaking random AI-sounding lines like “Teammate trust tackle ball” and showing a football player dunking a basketball on the gridiron. The ad then scoffed, “Artificial? No!” And declares that “there should be nothing artificial in the game” before touting the “real sweetness, real taste” of its beverages.

Editors’ note: CNET is using an AI engine to help create some stories. See this post for more details.

Source: www.cnet.com