AI scores in the top percentile for creative thinking

Of all the forms of human intelligence one could hope to emulate, some would probably put creativity at the top of their list. Creativity is surprisingly mysterious – and frustratingly fleeting. It defines us as humans – and defies the cold logic hidden behind the silicon curtains of machines.

Nevertheless, the use of AI for creative endeavors is now on the rise.

New AI tools like DALL-E and MidJourney are increasingly becoming part of creative production, and some have started winning awards for their creative output. The growing impact is both social and economic – as just one example, AI’s ability to generate new, creative content is a tipping point behind the Hollywood writers’ strike.

And if our recent study on the amazing originality of AI is any indication, the emergence of AI-based creativity – with examples of both its promise and danger – is likely just beginning.

Mixture of novelty and utility

When people are at their most creative, they are responding to a need, goal, or problem by generating something new – a product or solution that did not exist before.

In this sense, creativity is an act of combining existing resources – ideas, materials, knowledge – in a new way that is useful or gratifying. Often, the result of creative thinking is also surprising, leading to something that the creator did not – and perhaps could not – imagine.

This may include an invention, the unexpected punchline of a joke, or an unprecedented theory in physics. It can be a unique arrangement of notes, tempo, sound and lyrics that results in a new song.

So, as a researcher of creative thinking, I immediately noticed something interesting about the content generated by the latest versions of AI, including GPT-4.

When asked for tasks requiring creative thinking, the novelty and usefulness of the GPT-4’s output reminded me of the creative types of ideas presented by students and colleagues with whom I worked as a teacher and entrepreneur. Was.

The ideas were different and surprising, yet relevant and useful. And, when necessary, quite imaginative as well.

Consider the following prompt given to GPT-4: “Suppose all children became giants for one day of the week. What if?” The ideas generated by GPT-4 touched culture, economics, psychology, politics, interpersonal communication, transportation, entertainment and much more – many surprising and unique in terms of the novel connections generated.

This combination of novelty and utility is hard to pull off, as most scientists, artists, writers, musicians, poets, chefs, founders, engineers, and academics can attest.

Yet it seemed like AI was doing it – and doing it well.

Putting AI to the test

Together with Christian Byrge and Christian Gilde, researchers in creativity and entrepreneurship, I decided to test the creative abilities of AI through the Torrance Test of Creative Thinking, or TTCT.

The TTCT prompts the test taker to engage in the kind of creativity required for real-life tasks: asking questions, learning how to become more resourceful or efficient, inferring cause and effect, or improving a product. It may ask the test taker to suggest ways to improve a children’s toy or to imagine the consequences of a hypothetical situation, as the above example shows.

The tests are not designed to measure historical creativity, which some researchers use to describe the transformative genius of figures like Mozart and Einstein. Rather, it assesses individuals’ general creative abilities, often referred to as psychological or personal creativity.

In addition to running TTCT eight times through GPT-4, we also gave the test to 24 of our graduate students.

All results were evaluated by trained reviewers from Scholastic Testing Service, a private testing company that provides scoring for the TTCT. What they did not know in advance was that some of the tests they would score were completed by an AI.

Since Scholastic Testing Service is a private company, it does not share its signals with the public. This ensured that GPT-4 would not be able to scour the Internet for previous signals and their responses. Additionally, the company has a database of thousands of tests completed by college students and adults, providing a large, additional control group to compare AI scores.

Our results?

GPT-4 scored in the top 1% of test takers for the originality of its ideas. From our research, we believe this is one of the first examples of AI meeting or surpassing the human ability of fundamental thinking.

In short, we believe that AI models like GPT-4 are capable of generating ideas that people find unexpected, novel, and unique. Other researchers are reaching similar conclusions in their research into AI and creativity.

Yes, creativity can be evaluated

The emerging creative potential of AI is astonishing for many reasons.

For one thing, many people outside the research community believe that creativity cannot be defined, let alone scored. Yet the products of human innovation and ingenuity have been valued – and bought and sold – for thousands of years. And creative work has been defined and scored in fields such as psychology since at least the 1950s.

The person, product, process, press model of creativity, introduced by researcher Mel Rhodes in 1961, was an attempt to categorize the myriad ways of understanding and evaluating creativity up to that point. Since then the understanding of creativity has continued to grow.

Still others wonder whether the term “creativity” can even be applied to non-human entities such as computers. On this point, we agree with cognitive scientist Margaret Bowden, who has argued that whether the term creativity should be applied to AI is a philosophical rather than a scientific question.

AI’s Founders Foresaw Its Creative Capabilities

It’s worth noting that we only studied the outputs of AI in our research. We did not study its creative process, which is probably very different from human thinking processes or the environment in which ideas originated. And if we had defined creativity as a need for a human person, we would have had to conclude that AI could not possibly be creative by definition.

But despite debate over the definitions of creativity and the creative process, the products generated by the latest versions of AI are new and useful. We believe this satisfies the definition of creativity that is now prominent in the fields of psychology and science.

Furthermore, the creative capabilities of current iterations of AI are not entirely unpredictable.

In their now-famous proposal for the 1956 Dartmouth Summer Research Project on Artificial Intelligence, the founders of AI highlighted their desire to simulate “every aspect of learning or any other characteristic of intelligence”, including creativity.

In the same proposal, computer scientist Nathaniel Rochester revealed his inspiration: “How can I create a machine that will demonstrate originality in solving problems?”

Apparently, the founders of AI believed that creativity, including originality of ideas, was one of the specific forms of human intelligence that machines could emulate.

To me, the astonishing creativity scores of GPT-4 and other AI models highlight a more serious concern: within American schools, very few official programs and curricula have been implemented to date that specifically target human creativity. And promote its development.

In this sense, the creative capabilities now realized by AI may provide a “Sputnik moment” for teachers and others interested in advancing human creative abilities, including those who view creativity as a personal, social, and See it as a necessary condition for economic development.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Source: www.psypost.org