AI recreates clothes with 95.7% accuracy in successful experiment

The hype around AI continues to spread, and we’re seeing new ways that AI can make our lives easier and more productive. The latest experiment to see some success shows that AI can recreate clothing by simply looking at an image of related clothing.

It’s an interesting experiment, and researchers say it shows a 95.7 percent success rate in recreating the clothes shown. The experiment is a two-stage AI system known as Sievformer. The researchers trained it on 1 million images of clothing.

It seems like all the training has paid off, as the system is able to take a look at an image and then essentially deconstruct the clothing to figure out where the different parts come together and recreate it. Which pattern needs to be used? This could make AI-made clothing more realistic than anything used before.

Image Source: Dickies/Amazon

Of course, the most important use of such a system would be through virtual reality or the metaverse, the researchers say. This will allow developers to use the technology to recreate digital versions of clothing and then place it in the digital world. This will allow users to recreate real-world clothing in the metaverse, allowing developers and clothing manufacturers to charge for their items in the digital world.

Of course, there are other possibilities for AI-generated clothing, such as taking a photo of someone wearing something and then recreating it and creating new designs. A study on the experiment is currently available on the preprint server arXiv,

It’s not clear exactly where the researchers plan to take this experiment from here or whether the Sewformer system will see any kind of widespread adoption within the apparel industry. Still, it’s really cool to see what AI is capable of when given the proper training and tools.

Source: bgr.com