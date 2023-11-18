AI race rearranged by removing Sam Altman

OpenAI is no ordinary startup. It was a non-profit before Altman created a for-profit arm to bring in outside investment from Microsoft. It is this funding that allowed the company to build the large language model at scale, which eventually became ChatGPT, and the image model DALL-E.

As Semaphore reported in March, Altman does not have equity in the company and some venture capital firms were hesitant to invest due to this fact. Now you know why. Most founders have more power to avoid being suddenly fired.

so what happens now? Here’s my overview of the outcomes or opportunities for the key players involved.

OpenAI

The idea behind OpenAI was first and foremost a research organization aimed at protecting humanity from runaway AI. If security concerns around artificial intelligence are at the center of this boardroom drama, the directors essentially showed they don’t care that OpenAI is a financial and technological rocket ship.

But now the company is facing serious adverse circumstances. There will be a lot of angry employees at OpenAI who joined thinking they were going on a rocket ship worth almost $90 billion. It will face major recruitment challenges and raising funds will also become more difficult.

The next generation of AI models will require untold amounts of cash. OpenAI needs to show Microsoft and others that it is a stable organization firing on all cylinders. Otherwise, it is too risky for Microsoft to hitch its wagon to OpenAI.

OpenAI may need Microsoft more than OpenAI needs Microsoft. There are lots of AI models to choose from and they are getting better every day. There aren’t many cloud compute companies that have invested billions in expanding the infrastructure to train and run AI models.

Nevertheless, OpenAI customers should not suffer meaningful losses in the short term, as many already use models other than OpenAI.

Sam Altman

Unless there is some other, more nefarious reason for their departure, Altman and Brockman will likely start a new company and my guess is that they will be able to raise a large amount of capital.

Altman is a big name in Silicon Valley. Although he is somewhat polarizing – there are those who resent his hard-working, political style – he will be able to recruit talent and attract investors.

Microsoft

The software giant agreed to pump billions of dollars into the company and it still has exclusive rights to use OpenAI models to power its products. But it would be wise for the company to think about possible replacements now. This won’t be easy but it has advantages, as OpenAI wouldn’t do much without Microsoft, which owns all the compute resources.

Microsoft could use its dominance over the company to pressure for management changes at the top of OpenAI to ensure it remains a stable partner. But that could alienate factions within the company who want to see it controlled by independent directors who value AI safety above profits. In that sense, it may not be worth Microsoft’s time.

their rivals

OpenAI competitors rejoice tonight. Every major AI company is now ready to build the biggest, best models and deploy them as quickly as possible. By Friday, it looked like OpenAI was winning that race by a mile. Now, the picture is very different.

Anthropic, a company founded by a group of former OpenAI employees who were also concerned about AI security, may be the real winner after taking a backseat.

Google, which has been aggressively competing against Microsoft, is another major winner here. It is working on developing an alternative to GPT-4, called Gemini. Google must feel like it just got a second chance.

Amazon is also in a good position. It has a model-agnostic approach to AI, allowing multiple companies to offer products on the platform. One model that could not be included was the GPT-4 due to a special deal with Microsoft. Now, this doesn’t seem to be that big of a problem.

The bottom line is that whatever the reason for Altman’s sudden departure, the leader in the AI ​​race has suffered a serious blow and the crown is up for grabs. The game starts now.

Source: www.semafor.com