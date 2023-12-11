AI questions we should ask By Refic Anadol and Karel Komarek - Project Syndicate

Human progress emerges from the collaboration between us and beyond, between us and our machines. In this sense, the role of artists, investors, and innovators in the AI ​​revolution is the same: to combine openness to the future with an informed appreciation of the past.

When considering the potential of AI, it may be tempting to look back to the techno-optimism of the 1990s, when IBM’s Deep Blue triumphed over a world chess champion, to shed light on how AI might be deployed and commercialized in other domains. This has generated a wave of interdisciplinary interest. But it may also be tempting to take the opposing view and insist that AI will pose an intolerable threat to most people’s livelihoods and perhaps even human existence.

Both reactions are not new: they have often been accompanied by the emergence of major innovations. They also make similar mistakes, because both treat technological progress as if it is something separate from us. Nowadays, optimists focus on what AI can do For We, while pessimists worry about what it will do To We. But the question we should ask is what will AI do with We.

Despite the obvious differences between these areas of quintessential human activity, this question is as relevant to the fine arts as it is to finance. New-media art is best understood as a dialogue between experiment and tradition. The human craving for novelty and tradition are interdependent: only by appreciating what came before can we understand what makes an artwork new. No work is completely independent of cultural heritage, just as light cannot be understood in the absence of darkness.

Investment is also a mixed enterprise. Success lies in recognizing the true forms of innovation, which in turn requires an appreciation of what has already been done.

This interplay between past and present also describes generative AI. By harnessing vast stores of past human expression – data – AI can achieve near-universal applicability and facilitate innovation across many sectors of culture and industry.

It was this understanding of AI that inspired us to pursue our collaborative project Dvorak Dreams, Using the power of machine learning, we transformed the compositions, visual archives and legacy of nineteenth-century Czech composer Antonín Dvořák into a 100-square-metre installation that was showcased at the annual Dvořák Prague Festival in front of UNESCO in September. Listed Rudolphinum. As the inaugural project of 0xCollection, a new cultural initiative dedicated to digital art, this piece exemplified the potential of AI as a tool to transform human creativity and enrich cultural heritage.

Artists working with AI can pave the way for the technology’s role in society more broadly. Today’s algorithmic models rely on massive amounts of training data, much of it created for human consumption, and this makes them extremely powerful tools for tasks like research and development. From hundreds of hours of classical music to more quantitative types of data, it is human input that makes AI’s output meaningful and intelligible. Only by maintaining this symbiotic relationship between us and our rapidly evolving technologies can we ensure that the development of AI brings more benefits than harm.

Make no mistake: the benefits of machine learning can be profound. Even though it may seem new and novel to us now, AI is uniquely capable of serving human purposes – from optimizing technical efficiency to aiding the creation of artwork that can be appreciated by audiences around the world. Human response to AI’s output will determine its usefulness, including as a tool for meaning-making. There is no denying that AI will play an expanding role in our increasingly digital world. We need a strategy for coexistence that respects, uplifts, and adapts to both humans and machines.

To that end, we see Dvorak Dreams As a proof of concept. Strongly rooted in human sources and imaginative expressions, it leveraged AI to retrieve, synthesize, and extend the legacy of an earlier cultural precursor. The resulting presentation was not merely a machine-generated “hallucination”; This was a demonstration of co-evolution. An “artificial” intelligence guided by human intervention made the cultural production of the past real to us in the present. It both revived history and recreated it anew. The discovery of value lies in combining tradition with innovation. Without both elements, the final product will not move us forward.

Dvorak Dreams We need to set aside the debate about human versus human and human versus machine. The result was beneficial to both the development of technology and the progress of contemporary art. Now, we find ourselves calling for a revolution – not of technology, but of humanity’s attitude towards it. AI is undoubtedly exceptionally powerful, but it is hardly the first technology to transform the human condition.

We do not need to assume the position of a true believer or an adamant critic. Human progress emerges from the collaboration between us and beyond, between us and our machines. In this sense, the role of artists, investors, and innovators in the AI ​​revolution is the same: to combine openness to the future with an informed appreciation of the past.

