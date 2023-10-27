With a massive $2 billion investment from Google, Anthropic joins OpenAI to leverage leadership in the artificial intelligence field, and is receiving huge sums of money from tech giants that can’t move fast enough themselves . A nod to the times: Those who can, build; Those who cannot, should invest.

The funding deal reportedly includes $500 million now and up to $1.5 billion later, though timing or terms are unclear, according to familiar sources cited by The Wall Street Journal. I have asked Anthropic for comment on this matter.

This is reminiscent of – although not exactly matching – Microsoft’s heavy investment in OpenAI earlier this year. But with Amazon committing up to $4 billion to Anthropic, the funding gap is probably more theoretical than practical.

The Google investment is the latest in a proxy war developing between rival companies, with a limited number of champions backing them. Although all of these companies are powerful and experts in many areas of technology, the simple fact is that none of them will be able to stand as a credible competitor to OpenAI or Anthropic in the field of large language models. And since everyone is also betting that LLMs are going to upend their business models and become important components of any future technology platform, they cannot afford at least partial ownership of the leaders in this field. Are.

They have a lot more to offer than just money: It will be equally difficult for AI startups (though one might now question that title) to build and scale these AI models at the scale needed to operate profitably. Necessary infrastructure can be set up for deployment. So the deals also include things like compute credits and mutual assistance.

But it would be foolish for them to all invest in one and all become its customers too. Luckily there are a few organizations worth investing in, with OpenAI and Anthropic being obvious contenders.

When I spoke to Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s CEO and co-founder, at Disrupt last month, he hinted at an upcoming cash investment (though this is only apparent in retrospect now).

“We’ve only been around for a little over two and a half years… In that time, we’ve managed to raise $1.5 billion, which is a lot. Our team is very small, and yet we have managed to hold our own,” he said. “We are able to do more with less, really, quite fundamentally. And I think relatively soon, we’ll be in a position to do more.”

This all fits into a plan outlined in internal documents obtained by TechCrunch in April: to raise $5 billion (or more) to directly compete with OpenAI.

Anthropic learned by watching other AI companies that it would be good to pursue some degree of specialization as an enterprise product – less shiny and interesting to the average consumer, but potentially more attractive as a long-term business model. “Our sweet spot so far has often been knowledge work and professional services,” Amodei said.

He also stressed that security and transparency are at the top of his list – not something a college student cares about when hiring an LLM to rewrite a Wikipedia entry, but something very important for corporate clients. who need to know what they are buying and how it is performing, and document that for shareholders and regulators.

And what are billions of people actually doing? Well, by all reports these models are surprisingly expensive to train, deploy, and run, and as soon as a company manages to compress one to the point where it can be used for less than a penny a query Maybe, the game changes and a new, more powerful model makes the cheap hat look like the old hat. OpenAI is certainly wasting money by allowing people to use their product for free, and although Anthropic has the sense not to do this on the same scale, there is no doubt a tradeoff between cost and income right now. There is a big mismatch.

Anthropic’s internal documents suggested that they would need to spend a billion dollars by the end of 2024 to build their next generation model, “Cloud-Next”.

The more you spend, the better off you are – and so is the position of your money-minded friends. Unless Google, Microsoft, and Amazon (among others) stand on their own in this field — and it’s possible they never will — they have to wage a proxy war against others by investing billions to subsidize innovation. Teasing has to happen where it happens naturally.

