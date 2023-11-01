AI-powered development provides a great developer experience

Becoming a software developer is not easy. Although developers are – rightly – increasingly seen as innovators, their new status comes with a new set of challenges.

Not only are developers expected to keep up with rapidly evolving technologies, but they are also dealing with increasing demands from businesses for their services as they become the foundation of enterprise innovation. This also includes consumers’ skyrocketing expectations for seamless digital experiences at every turn, and developers are facing a storm of pressure.

At the heart of the challenge is the fact that many day-to-day development tasks are also becoming more complex and difficult to execute. Gone are the days of writing in a programming language and shipping physical products on a pre-agreed deadline. Modern developers are now typically required to create microservices simultaneously in different languages, shipping services 24×7, expecting them to be secure, flexible, reliable, scalable from the start, and with zero cost to boot. Have to face downtime.

This is well documented and linked to a global shortage of developers, with no clear end in sight. In the UK alone, recent research shows that almost 70% of digital business leaders now feel they are being held back by the current talent shortage.

There is a need to break the status quo. Businesses can’t bootstrap their existing developers and expect them to work faster and harder. Doing this encourages a race to the bottom, which doesn’t help anyone.

Instead, it is important that they prioritize the developer experience, giving them the best possible conditions to work effectively.

Preparing developers for success

Empowering developers to do their best work means providing them with the organizational support – and technology – they need to balance workloads and focus efforts on the areas where they are needed most.

AI can bring that balance back, while also giving businesses the benefits of innovation. The democratization of generative AI signals a sea change in software development that dramatically improves the working conditions – and well-being – of developers by accelerating developer productivity.

The advent of AI-powered software development is empowering developers to focus less on the ‘boring’ repetitive parts of development. Research shows that AI pair programming tools, which suggest code and complete tasks in real time, can help developers code 55% faster, meaning they can spend more time on larger, more challenging tasks. Can spend on business issues.

The same research found that most developers felt more satisfied with their work and less frustrated when using AI-powered tools to help them. After all, software engineers don’t choose development so they can write endless lines of code. They choose it so they can help solve real-world problems and have a real impact on the people around them. AI helps them do more by giving them the time and space they need to be effective and focus on their passion. There will be only profit in business.

AI-powered software development can also help developers stay in a flow state when solving problems, rather than constantly researching specific issues and thinking about how to solve them. Because AI can act as a personal assistant for the specific task at hand, it can guide the developer in the right direction without taking the developer out of flow and blocking productivity.

Finally, AI can be used to help developers gain a better understanding of customer requirements by explaining the context of their requests and why it may be important from a software design perspective. Doing so aids communication and helps both parties find suitable solutions faster.

The impact of AI on the development process will be nothing short of transformational. Not only can developers focus on more rewarding work instead of constantly wasting time researching and finding details on how to write code, but their job satisfaction also increases and the value of time they value from the work they do. There will also be a lot of progress. The pace of innovation inevitably speeds up and businesses can move away from a situation where no one wins to one where everyone wins. Who wouldn’t want that?

