AI pioneer warns that ChatGPT can understand the meaning of our words and thoughts

The threat of ChatGPT may be greater than we thought. At least, that seems to be what Geoffrey Hinton, one of the “Godfathers of AI,” is worried about. Hinton, who spent decades building AI and helping machines learn, recently left his work as a pioneer in artificial intelligence and has now been speaking for the past several months about the threat AI poses to mankind. Have warned.

“People say it’s just glorification of self-fulfilling,” Hinton said. the new yorker Joshua Rothman speaking about machine learning and how it complements our sentences and thoughts. But, Hinton says, it’s much bigger than that. To help clarify the issue, he discussed how you train an AI model like ChatGPT’s GPT-4 to get really good at predicting what you want.

From there, of course, it learns how to predict what you want. But, to do this, you also need to understand what you mean when you use certain words. As such, Hinton says that ChatGPT and other models like it can pose a threat because they can understand the meaning of the words and ideas we share with them.

They may not be sensitive, but they have an understanding of what those thoughts and words mean so they can move on from them. But, Hinton says, the intelligence displayed by AI systems like GPT-4 goes beyond their artificial origins, and although they can’t learn like humans, they can still become much greater than we made them. Is.

He used the transformation of the dragonfly from its larval form to help Rothman explain the issue, noting that the dragonfly is the AI, while the larval form is the information that was given to the AI ​​to create it. When it’s all said and done, the AI ​​is greater than the origin of its transformation, thus making it more powerful – and, in Hinton’s eyes, making it more of a threat to mankind.

It may seem crazy to think that ChatGPT or other AI is a major threat to our way of life. And of course, there are a lot of real concerns about AI and its widespread acceptance into our lives – not including how it might replace human jobs. But Hinton and others are even more worried. And while I’m in no rush to jump into the “AI is going to kill us all” boat, when the smartest people in the room start talking, it’s usually best to shut up and pay at least a little attention. Is.

Will AI overthrow humanity? Do ChatGPT and other systems like it really pose a threat to mankind? Hinton and other leaders in the AI ​​community think so. Unfortunately, their concerns are unlikely to slow the pace of the anticipated AI revolution we are currently experiencing.

