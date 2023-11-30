AI Network’s Runo NFT Sellouts Mark Big Win for Decentralized AI finbold

Press releases are sponsored content and are not part of Feinbold’s editorial content. Please for full disclaimer. If you encounter any problems, please inform them [email protected], Crypto assets/products can be extremely risky. Do not invest unless you are prepared to lose all the money you invest.

Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2023, Chainwire

Asia’s largest decentralized AI ecosystem continues its efforts towards democratizing AI

AI Network, Asia’s largest decentralized AI ecosystem, has achieved three straight sellouts within three minutes of its recent Runo NFT drops. Runo empowers NFT holders to provide GPU resources to AI Network’s decentralized AI ecosystem in exchange for daily $AIN token rewards. The success of Drops demonstrates the growing interest in decentralization and the AI ​​network’s commitment to keeping AI open to all.

The most recent sale was the Runo NFT collaboration with conversational AI startup TUNIB. The GPU resources provided by Runo NFT buyers will help the startup develop pre-trained large language models (LLM) and enhance the quality of the chatbot. Earlier this fall, TUNIB, a collaboration with digital fashion community VIIM, aims to develop and improve fashion AI models that can transform the digital fashion experience for consumers.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our Runo NFT,” said MinHyun Kim, CEO of AI Network, “This marks the beginning of the shift away from large centralized players and their boardroom intrigues toward a decentralized ecosystem that empowers everyone to participate in the democratization of AI. This achievement inspires us to work harder and innovate further as we continue our mission to make AI accessible to all in the Web3 space.”

Founded in May 2018, the AI ​​Network is built on the idea that the AI ​​industry should remain free from the over-centralization that is threatening its consumption. The success of the Runo NFT drops validates AI Network’s novel approach to increasing the provisioning and accessibility of GPU resources by incentivizing individuals to make their underutilized GPU resources available to the public. The resulting global GPU network can scale to meet the needs of developers and creators and, importantly, remain open and affordable.

The next Runo NFT drop approved by AI Network DAO is a collaboration with GoodGang Labs, a Web3 communication platform for metaverse-based avatars, launching on December 1st. Other potential collaborations are currently under review by the DAO. Projects that want to direct GPU resources to their industry or contribute to the development of the overall ecosystem can submit proposals directly to the AI ​​Network DAO.

About AI Network

AI Network is a decentralized AI development ecosystem based on blockchain technology. Within its ecosystem, resource providers can earn AIN tokens for their GPUs, developers can gain access to GPUs for open-source AI programs, and creators can convert their AI creations into AINFT. The ultimate goal of AI Network is to bring AI to the Web3, where everyone can easily develop and use artificial intelligence.

In 2022, the company launched Uncommon Gallery, an offline NFT gallery aimed at making Web3 more accessible to the public. Selected AINFTs are currently displayed there.

In August 2023, Common Computer, the parent company of AI Network, raised $6.3 million in a Series B bridge round in August, bringing the total raised to $19 million.

For more information about AI Network and its innovative approach to decentralized AI development, please visit their website

Source: finbold.com