AI, Metaverse and NFT communities: What will streetwear look like in Web3 in 2024?

Between the rollout of holiday-themed virtual stores and Art Basel activations, December has also been a strong month for streetwear at Web3. And with the new year just a few weeks away, brands are leading the way in setting trends for the emerging tech market in 2024.

For example, Reebok has teamed up with open metaverse infrastructure provider Futureverse on an AI-metaverse deal, which is scheduled to launch early next year. Meanwhile, Chalhoub Group’s digital-first sneaker label, Sole3Mates, is planning its next step into the world of physical apparel through its first sub-brand.

Born out of a counterculture like Web3, streetwear is no stranger to disrupting the status quo. After a rocky start the virtual ecosystem is slowly finding stable ground, strategies are evolving, and streetwear brands look more prepared than ever.

After a successful 2023, Sol3mates is expanding into new categories in 2024. Photo: Sol3mates

What happened: Sirocco, the first brand under Soul3mates, has released an early look at its first physical streetwear collection, which will come out in May 2024.

From December 13 to March 10, enthusiasts can pre-order pieces from the made-to-order, seasonless drop, which was created in collaboration with French concept designer and social media sensation Kassimi Latamen. Sneakers, T-shirts and hoodies will be equipped with their own NFC tags, providing their owners with special perks.

why it matters: The project marks an important milestone for Chalhoub Group as it expands into new categories in 2024. The challenge is to maintain the quality of its designs as it grows.

Having built a strong fan base through its previous activism and community benefits system, Sol3mates is focused on countering the pessimism towards web3-native streetwear drops and establishing itself as a launchpad for underrepresented designers.

Reebok is following competitors Nike and Adidas into Web3 by launching its own gamified, AI-powered initiative. Photo: Reebok

What happened: Reebok is laying the groundwork for a 2024 Web3 vision with its latest project, which was announced via a teaser video on December 7th. The athleisure label revealed it will be teaming up with metaverse infrastructure leader Futureverse to build its own AI, gaming and metaverse experiences. ,

Designed to diversify the way consumers interact with Reebok’s products, the collaboration will be an ongoing initiative called “Reebok Impact” that will “allow consumers at scale to dip their toes into artificial intelligence for the first time.”

why it matters: As in the physical realm, Reebok has struggled to reach the same cultural status as competitors Adidas and Nike. But the label’s unique Web3 roadmap may be its secret weapon.

After disappearing from the metaverse destination radar this year, builders have gone back to enhancing virtual spaces and making them more attractive, well-organized and navigable. As a result, brands are returning to digital spaces as useful experiential hubs.

What happened: After applying for the Metaverse trademark in September, Casio released its highly anticipated first G-Shock digital collectible series on Friday, December 15. The 2,000-piece collection includes two designs, each priced at 0.1 ETH. Casio’s G-Shock Creator Pass holders were granted early access to the collection before it was opened to the public.

Along with NFTs, owners will also be able to redeem exclusive real-world rewards, including behind-the-scenes tours, early access to Casio’s latest products, and more.

why it matters: Casio’s G-Shock watches have become popular in the streetwear community after becoming popular among American skaters in the 1990s. Today, the brand still holds the same cultural value due to its unique position at the intersection of timepieces and streetwear.

Yet, despite holding such a strong position in today’s streetwear landscape, the brand is not guaranteed the same success in Web3. In 2024, Web2 platforms like X and Instagram will still play an indelible role in bringing Web3 to the masses. Using these channels will help Casio increase the visibility of the project before launch.

