AI makes you worse at what you're good at. techcrunch

Welcome to Startups Weekly. Sign up Here To get it in your inbox every Friday.

If you’ve been following this newsletter, you might have noticed that I’ve been a bit curious about AI – specifically about generative AI. I’m probably not the first person to make this observation, but AIs are extremely, painfully average. I think that’s what he means – train them on all the knowledge, and mediocrity will emerge.

The trick is to only use AI tools for things you aren’t very good at yourself. If you are an expert artist or writer, this will disappoint you. However, the truth is that most people are not great writers, and so ChatGPT and its brethren are going to be a huge benefit to white-collar workers everywhere. Well, until we collectively figure out that at least one house cleaner has more job security than an office manager or secretary.

On that cheerful note, let’s sniff around in the startup bushes and see what tasty morsels we can glean from the depths of last week’s TechCrunch archive. , , ,

OK, OK, let’s start with AI

I know, it happens every week: I start this newsletter with the intention of writing without getting into the AI ​​quagmire, and every week, you all keep reading our AI news as if your livelihood depends on it. . Because, I think, it’s entirely possible that that could happen.

The GPT Store, introduced by OpenAI, enables developers to create custom GPT-based conversational AI models and sell them on a new marketplace. The initiative is designed to expand the reach and business use of AI, just as the App Store revolutionized software distribution. Developers can not only build but also monetize their AI creations, opening a new path for innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of artificial intelligence. Of course, that small update – and the platform now being able to read PDFs and websites natively – is a big threat to the startups that previously filled this gap in ChatGPIT’s offerings, especially those whose business models Are based on such features. It’s a reminder that building a business around another company’s API without a permanent, stand-alone product is, perhaps, not the smartest business move.

Of course, AI isn’t just for startups. During Apple’s Q4 earnings call, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, emphasized AI as a fundamental technology and highlighted recent AI-powered features like Personal Voice and Live Voicemail in iOS 17. He also confirmed that Apple is continuing to develop generative AI technologies – let us tell you, without revealing specific details.

Heinlein would be horrified: Elon Musk announced that Twitter’s Premium Plus subscribers will soon get early access to xAI’s new AI system, Grok, once it moves out of early beta, adding the chatbot to the platform’s $16/month ad-free service. The position will be given as an advantage for the level.

Brother, can you spare a GPU?: AWS introduced Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) and Capacity Block for ML, a new service that enables customers to rent Nvidia GPUs for a set period, primarily for AI tasks such as training or machine learning models. for use with.

From zero to AI founder in one easy bootstrap: In “How to Bootstrap an AI Startup” on TC+, Michael Koch advises founders to maintain control over their startup’s strategy and product by bootstrapping — yes, even in the often capital-intensive world of AI startups.

Rocky ocean of venture-backed startups

WeWork, once a high-flying startup valued at $47 billion, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, highlighting a staggering collapse. The company, which has more than $18.6 billion of debt, received agreement from about 90% of its lenders to convert $3 billion of debt into equity in an effort to improve its balance sheet and address its expensive leases . On TC+, Alex notes what we already knew: that the core business didn’t make sense.

In other enterprise news. , ,

Former Twitter CEO raises third venture fund: 01 Advisors, the venture firm founded by former Twitter executives Dick Costolo and Adam Benn, has secured $395 million in capital commitments for its third fund, which aims to invest in Series B-stage startups focused on business software and fintech services. .

Happy 10th Unicorn Anniversary: Alex marks the tenth anniversary of the term “unicorn,” which was initially coined on TechCrunch to describe startups valued at more than $1 billion.

You will get a chip! You will get a chip! In response to the shortage of AI chips, Microsoft is updating its startup support program to provide selected startups free access to advanced Azure AI supercomputing resources to develop AI models.

Let’s talk about Sam Bankman-Fried

Look, I’m not going to lie, I think most crypto is stupid, and I’ve only seen a handful of startups that use blockchain in a way that makes any sense – most of them did just fine with a simple Would have worked the database – so I’ve been following Jacqueline’s coverage of the Bankman-Fried trial, with a negligible amount of schadenfreude. It’s human to make mistakes, and startup founders are human too, but if you’re defrauding people, you deserve all the compensation you can get.

Sam Bankman-Fried was the co-founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research (not specifically named to sound like a crypto company). He has been found guilty on all seven counts of fraud and money laundering.

The charges were related to a scheme that involved misappropriating billions of dollars of customer funds deposited with FTX and misleading investors and lenders to both FTX and Alameda Research. After a five-week trial, the jury spent only four hours reaching their verdict.

The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research, which led to Bankman-Fried’s indictment by the US Justice Department about 11 months ago, was significant, with authorities allegedly stealing more than $8 billion in client funds.

Sentencing will take place next March, but if he is sentenced in full for his actions, he faces a potential total of 115 years in prison.

Jacqueline did a valiant job covering the test for TechCrunch, and it’s worth taking an afternoon to read it all – the details are stunning.

Read the top articles on TechCrunch this week

House sometimes wins: Mr. Cooper, a mortgage and loan company, experienced a “cybersecurity incident” that caused a sustained system outage. The company says it has taken steps to secure the data and resolve the problem.

Can’t think of any downsides to the Hindenburg: The world’s largest aircraft, Pathfinder 1, is an electric airship prototype developed by LTA Research and funded by Sergei Brin. It was unveiled this week, promising a new era in sustainable air travel.

Arrival Departure: EV startup Arrival, which aimed to revolutionize electric vehicle production with its micro-factory model, is now facing serious operational challenges, including multiple layoffs, missed production targets and non-compliance with SEC filing requirements resulting in a $13 billion valuation loss. ,

Source: techcrunch.com