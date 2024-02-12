AI machines are not coming to do your work

Change is hard. We live in an era that is changing more rapidly than ever before in human history, and last year’s release of ChatGPT showed us that we haven’t seen anything yet. We better gear up.

When I talk to business leaders, they see generative AI as a fundamental opportunity for their organizations, but also for individuals and the broader economy.

Our recent AlixPartners Disruption Index (ADI) shows that investing in AI is CEOs’ top digital priority in the coming year, but organizations are still far behind in adoption. (According to the 2024 ADI, only 28% say AI is embedded in their organizations.) There is still a lot of fear among both leaders and employees, and the outstanding question remains: Will AI usher in a new golden age of productivity , or will it destroy jobs and displace work as we know it?

There’s no doubt that generative AI – like other technologies before it, have throughout human history, from the wheel to the plow and the personal computer – will change the way we work, but there’s no reason to be afraid. . The truth is that AI will undoubtedly change the way we work, but the overall impact is likely to be positive.

In fact, most CEOs I talk to are in the optimistic camp. This is also reflected in our research: In the 2024 ADI, nearly two-thirds of CEOs told us they see AI and other automation technologies as significant opportunities for their companies over the next 12 months.

The reality is that like other technological advancements, AI will create entirely new categories of jobs that never existed before. For example, there are approximately 27 million web developers in the world today, a profession that did not exist 30 years ago. Goldman Sachs estimates that about 85% of global job growth over the past 80 years has occurred through such technologically induced disruption.

Of course, disruption from AI will impact different industries in different ways. In fact, it may have more impact than others among us in white-collar, knowledge industries. This could accelerate an already existing trend, as economists at the St. Louis Federal Reserve have reported a decline in the wealth premium from higher education in the US.

Still, I believe we will look back in a few years and recognize that AI developments have truly helped unlock our human potential. Its ability to process data, make calculations, and find patterns is beyond the human brain, but it is not and cannot be a replacement for human understanding of the world. As a result, the premium on our human awareness and judgment will increase, and AI could be a perfect complement to us (our co-pilot, if you will). When properly implemented, it can free humans to our best and highest uses.

A digitally empowered workforce – with AI at its core – is the future of most, if not all, industries. Already, generative AI is being used to increase the speed and accuracy of software deployment and testing, reduce errors, and improve overall software quality. Generative AI has the ability to autocomplete up to 40% of code and translate plain English commands. For example, Microsoft MSFT, -1.26% worked with AT&T T, +1.13% to develop a proprietary chatbot that has reportedly improved developer productivity by 20% to 50%. We’re also seeing generative AI applied to customer-service tasks, medical-imaging analysis, and drug discovery, among others.

“AI can really make things possible that couldn’t be done before.”

But focusing only on jobs and efficiency limits the vision of what AI can do. AI presents new opportunities to transform work processes and improve decision making, leading to new growth and job creation.

AI can really make things possible that couldn’t be done before. Deep insight into customer segmentation allows companies to target their marketing efforts more effectively, increasing customer acquisition and retention. Generative AI promises new levels of personalization – through everything from digital ads, loyalty programs and coupons – that will transform marketing management in consumer-facing industries.

Generative AI is also being used in drug discovery to help identify potential drug candidates and accelerate the drug-development process. One example is DiffDock, a molecular-docking model developed by MIT researchers, which may prove to be a model for accelerating the development of new drugs and increasing their potential safety.

And Google GOOGL, -0.99% GOOG, -0.99% DeepMind’s Graph Networks for Materials Exploration (GNoME), a deep-learning tool to help accelerate the discovery of new materials, discovered 2.2 million new crystals Which can help provide energy in the future. Technologies such as solar cells, batteries and computer chips.

AI will also change the way decisions are made, allowing companies to draw smarter and more accurate conclusions from data – recognizing patterns in supply, operations and demand. Business forecasting and scenario analysis can also be improved through AI’s predictive-modeling capabilities.

By leveraging AI algorithms, organizations can dynamically adjust prices based on elasticity of demand, market saturation, and competitive pricing.

And in a world of growing digital fraud and cybercrime, AI’s capabilities could prove decisive for risk management and fraud detection.

a necessary solution

The 2024 AlixPartners Disruption Index revealed that nearly half of global business executives recognize the need to leverage technology to increase productivity and address worker shortages and skills gaps.

If generative AI proves to be as much of a game changer as many (including myself) believe it will be, we may be on the cusp of a productivity boom. A study conducted by researchers at Stanford and MIT found that generative AI increased customer-service productivity by 14%.

For business leaders, preparing their organization – including their workforce – for these new technologies means being intentional in their implementation:

Keep a clear eye on the business problem or opportunity that these technologies can open up for your organization.

Make the right investments in data to realize your economic potential.

Put in place appropriate controls to ensure the security and proper governance of your organization’s (and your customers’) proprietary data.

Invest in training your workforce to get the most out of these new technologies, giving your people the opportunity to grow and fulfill their potential.

Technological advancement – ​​and through it, increased productivity – is the only way to improve our lives and those of our children. Responsibly harnessing that potential and channeling its development is one of the most important tasks of business and government today.

