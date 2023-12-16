AI is uncovering strange relationships on the Meta and Microsoft boards, as heavy-hitting directors Marc Andreessen and Reid Hoffman bet on startup rivals

The rapid evolution of the AI ​​landscape has given rise to significant new conflicts of interest on Big Tech boards, and corporate governance experts say some of Silicon Valley’s most powerful players should step down as a result.

But the West Coast’s tech sector doesn’t play by the same rules as everyone else.

Microsoft’s big AI push focuses on its Copilot “AI companions,” but board member and Greylock Partners venture capitalist Reid Hoffman last year co-founded Inflection AI, which makes a rival personal assistant called Pi. Inflexion is also developing larger language models that compete with OpenAI’s GPT series of models, which power Microsoft’s Copilot. Hoffman also joined the board of Greylock investment Tome AI during its 2021 seed round; Tome creates a presentation tool that competes with Microsoft’s iconic PowerPoint.

Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) general partner Marc Andreessen sits on Meta’s board, but his venture firm has also participated in multimillion-dollar investment rounds in OpenAI, Mistral AI, and chatbot maker Character AI, all of which compete with Meta’s AI efforts. We do. Meanwhile, venerable VC firm Kleiner Perkins is an investor in the generative AI cloud platform Together AI, which competes with Google Cloud — despite the fact that Kleiner Perkins Chairman John Doerr sits on the board of Google parent Alphabet.

“Each of these directors has to decide which of these enterprises is the priority and give the second seat to someone who is independent and objective,” said corporate governance veteran Nell Mineo, vice chairman of Values ​​Advisors.

“You can’t compete with the company on whose board you sit,” says John L. Charles Elson, founding director of the Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, agreed. “The greater the potential competition, the greater the argument that you have to give up one or the other.”

Unlike Greylock, Hoffman at Inflection or Tome, or Andreessen at A16Z, Doerr has a relatively hands-on role at Kleiner Perkins; He stepped back from engaging in new investments more than seven years ago. But the famous Valley investor is still chairman — Alphabet took care to greenlight Kleiner Perkins’ co-investment in medical imaging company Viz.AI alongside Google Ventures in its 2023 proxy statement, given Doerr’s role at both companies. Was.

“He’s still paid [Kleiner Perkins and is] Their fiduciaries,” Elson said.

full disclosure

Although the conflicts presented by Hoffman, Andreessen, and Doerr may violate corporate governance principles, they are not illegal. US antitrust law (specifically, Section 8 of the Clayton Act) only prohibits interlocking directorates that involve publicly traded corporations, not startups like Inflection AI and OpenAI. While former Google CEO and Chairman Eric Schmidt was on Apple’s board, the overlapping roles at the two public companies became a problem when they began competing in the smartphone business, leading Schmidt to resign from Apple’s board in 2009. Had to be forced. When only one company is publicly listed however, the rules do not apply.

In practice, conflicts of interest are often not fatal to board membership, says Douglas Chia, a senior fellow at the Center for Corporate Law and Governance at Rutgers Law School.

“For the board, usually the protocol is that you disclose the conflict, it’s identified, and then the board can decide what it wants to do,” Chia said. “One option is for the person to agree to step down from the board or to separate from the other company, but usually they say: ‘Well, you can do both and if there ever comes a time in the boardroom when conflict really arises. When it comes up, you recuse yourself. You leave the room for discussion; you don’t have the right to vote on that matter or anything related to the company.” …but on the other hand, people will say that you still have all this information, so you have to leave the board, otherwise you will hold too much confidential information for both companies.

“These are important conflicts that are unlikely to be mitigated by special briefings or separation of votes,” Minow says. “AI issues touch every aspect of operations and strategy.”

There are a variety of potential conflicts of interest that the board must consider. A particularly sensitive variety, which companies must disclose to their shareholders under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules, involves situations where the company conducts a significant transaction with another firm that involves one of its board members. Is.

Hoffman notably resigned from the board of the OpenAI nonprofit in March because he wanted to invest in companies using OpenAI’s technology. (In a LinkedIn post announcing the move, he also mentioned his founding of Inflection AI, which was developed at Greylock.)

Adam D’Angelo, the only OpenAI board member to survive the recent leadership turmoil at the company, is the CEO of Quora, which has a product called Poe that serves as an interface with various chatbots that integrate with OpenAI, including ChatGPT. Are based on AI models. “Adam has always been very clear with me and the board about the potential conflict and is doing whatever he needed to do (including recusing himself when appropriate) to manage this situation appropriately. (and even offer to step down from the board if we ever felt it was necessary) Avoid making controversial decisions, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote a x post At the end of November.

Proxy statements, through which publicly traded companies inform shareholders and regulators about the suitability for duty of their directors, often contain reference to the conditions attached to the transaction. For example, Andreessen’s interest in crypto exchange Coinbase and virtual-reality fitness firm Within was flagged via a16z in Meta’s 2023 proxy statement released in April. Coinbase bought advertising from Meta, and Meta bought Within, but the Facebook parent advised its shareholders that neither relationship interferes with Andreessen’s independent judgment as a board director (the filing specified this It is not known whether Andreessen recused itself from votes and discussions related to the acquisition of Within, a company in which Andreessen had less than 3% equity).

However, these documents do not mention competitive conflicts because, in the US, they are not required to do so. “Proxy statements are written in accordance with what is required by the SEC. The first question on any disclosure issue is what are the rules requiring?” said David Berger, a veteran Silicon Valley lawyer who is a partner at Wilson Sonsini.

Who can say no?

Ignoring competing conflicts of interest “will only create bigger problems for all parties,” Elson suggested, because “at some point.” [they’ll get] In trouble with shareholders.” But, as Chia said: “It is very rare that someone will be voted out. That accountability mechanism, although present in theory, usually does not hold anyone accountable.

Berger agreed, saying, “This is not an issue that is typically uppermost in the minds of shareholders.”

There are other risks to consider, especially in situations where the corporation buys out a smaller competitor. “If someone doesn’t like the transaction, they’ll try to find whatever they can to resolve the deal,” Chia said. “When it comes to mergers and other large transactions you see this type of lawsuit, saying: ‘Clearly there were people on the board who stood to benefit, and they were looking out for their own interests rather than their own. The shareholders were looking out for their interests. You’re not breaking the rules, but you are exposing yourself to these types of legal situations where people will start suing.

But in Silicon Valley, very few people care about those risks. ,Luck Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, Hoffman, Andreessen and Doerr were invited to comment for this story, but none did.)

“California and Silicon Valley often take a different approach than the rest of the world and believe that the general diffusion of knowledge from one company to another creates tremendous value – that’s why we have restrictive non-compete agreements. There are strong laws and policies,” said Berger, adding that he “spends a lot of time jumping between New York and Silicon Valley, and that gap in cultural understanding is huge.”

“That’s often why they were invited [onto the board], because they have a deep knowledge of what’s going on in the sector,” Berger said. “Companies have to make a decision: Is the risk…worth it of losing the benefits of someone who is so deeply knowledgeable in the industry, and do you have enough confidence in that person’s character so that that person will not misuse that information? What are they getting Director?”

“You have a different philosophy there than other places on these types of things,” said East-Coaster Elson, “but from a strict governance standpoint you can’t serve two masters: yourself and the company.”

While Berger says Silicon Valley has always benefited from the deep interconnectedness between its companies, he also acknowledges that these conflicts of interest present at least two clear downsides to the tech industry.

“There is a risk of a monopoly; The second is a bubble situation,” he said. “We have ultra-wealthy people who can lose touch with what’s going on outside their world. This may have tremendous downsides and issues, but the growth of Silicon Valley has been partly fueled by the belief that people can be on different boards.

