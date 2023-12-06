AI is so indispensable to the profession that nearly 60% of employees who use it say they would rather take a 10% pay cut than go without the technology.

For Wall Street, the rise of AI is bringing back memories of the Internet boom – the potential for increased corporate productivity and continued cost savings is driving shares of many tech companies higher. But AI also poses serious economic risks, especially in the labor market, leaving many workers feeling fearful rather than excited.

Nevertheless, the use of AI is increasing in many workplaces. And if you ask high-paid workers who use generative AI — which can create text, imagery, audio or video — how the technology has impacted their lives, fear isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. Is.

In fact, according to Alphasense’s State of GenAI 2023 report, 59% of employees using generative AI for market intelligence research said they would rather take a 10% pay cut than lose access to their AI tools. This includes 54% of financial services workers.

The rise in AI use among market intelligence researchers, who focus on understanding and describing customer trends and behavior, may indicate that the technology’s role is set to grow in other data-driven industries.

After all, 80% of market intelligence researchers expect to increase their reliance on AI in the next year, citing time savings and reducing drudgery as its biggest benefits. And while some experts express concern that the recent hype surrounding AI has been too much, American companies have increased their bets on the technology over the past two years.

For example, IT services and consulting giant Accenture announced a $3 billion investment in its data and AI practice for clients in July, which will double its AI talent to 80,000 professionals. Paul Dougherty, chief technology and innovation officer at Accenture, said: of luck Sheryl Estrada said last month that he is preparing for 2024, when “leading companies will begin to see scaled applications of generative AI.”

“I think we’ll see most companies trying to establish the foundation in terms of centers of excellence of responsible AI capabilities that they need to establish moving forward,” he said.

Certainly, enthusiasm about AI has increased among executives. In a new KPMG survey of 1,325 CEOs running businesses with more than $500 million in annual revenue, nearly 72% of CEOs ranked investing in generative AI as their top priority, even amid uncertain economic conditions.

Monthly mentions of the word “AI” in press releases, earnings calls and other public filings by U.S. companies with market caps over $1 billion have also increased 180% over the past two years, data from AlphaSense shows.

Venture capitalists have also been attracted to AI startups in recent years. In the third quarter of 2023, even though total startup deal funding fell 31% from a year earlier, funding for AI startups increased 27% to $17.9 billion. bloomberg reported in October, citing PitchBook data. VCs are seeking to dominate the AI ​​market, the total value of which will reach $182.5 billion in 2022 and is on pace to grow more than 25% annually through 2025, according to PitchBook data.

Fear over AI risks—and the relatively slow adoption rate

Despite the growing use of AI in some key industries, there are still fears about the economic risks presented by the technology – and economy-wide adoption rates have been relatively weak.

Although Americans will use AI more than ever in 2023, most do not agree that this technology will be entirely positive for the world. A recent Pew Research survey found that 52% of Americans are more concerned than excited about AI, while only 10% of Americans are more excited than concerned. Another 36% are equally excited and concerned.

Consumer fears may have influenced the relatively slow rate of AI adoption among many US companies. On the one hand, in a recent GitLab survey of 1,000 software professionals, 90% said they are using or planning to use AI in software development. On the other hand, the United States Census Bureau’s May Business Trends and Outlook survey found that only 6.9% of US businesses plan to use AI to “produce goods or services” in the next six months, indicating That’s how far away AI is from playing a significant role. Role in the overall economy.

