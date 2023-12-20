AI is reshaping chip design. But where will it end?

Using AI reduces design costs, improves yields and performance, and reduces time to market for better chips. Synopsis, Cadence Design Systems and many hyperscale chip designers are now adopting generic AI capabilities to facilitate chip design. Think of it as the second generation of AI for EDA. Where could it lead?

Each chip is designed with multiple design and test applications, typically from EDA vendors such as Synopsis and Cadence Design. A few years ago, Synopsys took the lead in applying AI with a bold move called DSO.AI to help chip design teams evaluate “floorplans,” rated around 10.90,000 Possible design options, each of which could produce chips of varying power, performance, and cost. DSO.ai and its primary competitor, Cadence Cerebrus, can save a lot of engineering time by taking the back-end process from months to weeks, from an entire team to just one or two talented engineers. And each company says hundreds of customers use their (reinforcement learning) AI with quantifiable benefits. But wait! Now there’s even more!

what changed?

Recently, the EDA market began to evolve to take advantage of generic AI, applying the next wave of AI to improve workflows. The industry has already incorporated GOFAI (good old fashioned AI) into everything from physical layout to design validation to testing and manufacturing. Many vendors call it generative AI, and it is “generative,” but it is not based on large language models, which opens up new avenues to assist engineering teams. LLM will not replace existing EDA AI.

Now, as ChatGPT has taught the world over the past 12 months, the new kid in town called LLM can sing and dance like no software before. So, how can large language models and chat interfaces help chip designers?

Synopsis

A great example of this is Synopsys’ new CoPilot. Launched last month, Synopsis.ai Copilot is the industry’s first GenAI capability for chip design. The product of deep collaboration with Microsoft Azure, Synopsys.ai Copilot brings OpenAI generative AI services on Azure to the design process for semiconductors. Synopsys.ai cloud services are hosted exclusively on Azure, and we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the two companies recently collaborated on Arm Cobalt and Maia AI accelerator silicon products.

The new Synopsys Copilot is the result of a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to integrate the Azure OpenAI service that brings the power of GenAI to one of the most complex engineering challenges – the design process for semiconductors.

Synopsys is applying generative AI to its stack of EDA tools, available on Microsoft Azure , [+] On-premises. Synopsis

“Our history with Synopsys is built on a shared vision to accelerate semiconductor innovation through cloud and AI,” said Cory Sanders, corporate vice president, Microsoft. “Microsoft’s engineering teams teamed up with Synopsys to bring the transformative power of generative AI to EDA, empowering semiconductor design engineers using Synopsys.ai Copilot with the best-in-class AI infrastructure, models, and toolchains built on Microsoft Azure. Will make.”

An expansion of ongoing AI enabled collaborative projects at Microsoft, supported by Synopsys. Microsoft

From the synopsis website, we learn that this far-reaching collaboration is designed to deliver the following:

New AI-powered experiences: Synopsys.ai Copilot works with designers across the Synopsys tools they use daily, enabling natural language conversational intelligence across the design team.

Synopsys.ai Copilot works with designers across the Synopsys tools they use daily, enabling natural language conversational intelligence across the design team. Large-scale AI infrastructure: Deployable in on-premises or on-cloud environments, Synopsys.ai Copilot integrates Microsoft Azure high-performance computing infrastructure with the availability, affordability, and capability to handle AI workloads for advanced chip design and verification applications.

Deployable in on-premises or on-cloud environments, Synopsys.ai Copilot integrates Microsoft Azure high-performance computing infrastructure with the availability, affordability, and capability to handle AI workloads for advanced chip design and verification applications. Safe and responsible design: Underpinning the collaboration is a mutual focus on building responsible AI systems that are secure and trustworthy. This framework aims to promote the safe deployment of AI technologies in building new silicon-based applications.

rhythm design

Cadence has been building and expanding its generative AI portfolio over the past year and recently announced it is collaborating with Renesa to build generative AI to improve semiconductor quality and design team productivity. “Ensuring alignment between specification and design is critical, and the cost of validation increases with the complexity of design tasks,” said Shinichi Yoshioka, Senior Vice President and CTO, Renesas, “Renesa and Cadence have collaborated to develop a novel approach to address this challenge by leveraging the LLM capabilities of generative AI, which significantly reduces the time from specification to final design by efficiently controlling design quality ” Renesas is also an early adopter of Cadence Cerebrus for chip implementation, Verisium AI-powered verification, and the Cadence Joint Data and AI (ZAI) platform that underpins the entire design process with a common database of designs and rules.

Cadence portfolio of generic AI applications. rythm

In-house AI for EDA

Some of the innovation in applying AI to the design process comes from hyper-scalers and hardware designers like Google and Nvidia. While tools from EDA vendors like Synopsys and Cadence are great, they don’t fully incorporate the experiences and expertise developed by the Chip team. Nvidia has created a proprietary LLM called Chipnemo from emails, problem tickets and other data to help engineers without having to call or email more senior and experienced engineers for help. Bill Daly, head of research at Nvidia, said, “It turns out that our senior designers spend a lot of time answering questions from junior designers.” “If the first thing a junior designer can do is go to Chipnemo and say, ‘What does this signal coming out of the memory unit do?’ – And if they find a possible answer that saves the senior designer time, then the tool is well worth it.”

Nvidia and AWS recently announced that they are creating Project CIBA, a new supercomputer built with 16,384 GH200 Arm-GPU superchips. Ceiba will be the world’s fastest GPU-powered AI supercomputer and will be used exclusively by Nvidia engineering teams to create new models and design and test new GPUs. Apparently, Nvidia believes that AI and its GPUs are helpful in accelerating the Nvidia chip roadmap that the company announced earlier this year.

Where will it all end?

We believe that the end state of this progression of various AI models for EDA will produce faster, lower cost chips in just a few months after the logic design is complete. That latter part of the workflow will also be compressed, as co-pilot services help leverage past innovations and expertise. This revolution will dramatically change and reduce the chip design workforce, which is already short by about 10,000 engineers globally. Jobs will increasingly focus on the imaginative part of the work, creating new design logic at higher pay and less on tedious, labor-intensive tasks.

We are already seeing this development coming to fruition. Nvidia recently announced that it will be doubling the speed of developing and releasing new silicon, much to the dismay of its competitors. This doesn’t come from doubling R&D spending, it comes from relying on AI to shorten design cycles. We note that the company has built supercomputers in-house, now with AWS hosting services, not for customer use but for internal engineering. Systems like Selene and Helios give NVIDIA a competitive edge and apply to both LLM research and chip design.

And Cadence Design and Synopsis are more than happy to help.