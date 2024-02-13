AI is everywhere: how can your small business take full advantage?

AI is everywhere now, and that’s not likely to change any time soon. Although there are plenty of tasks that benefit from direct human input – and may also suffer from AI intervention – the fact is that you can probably streamline some things if you hand them over to artificial intelligence. AllBusiness’ Neil Hare explains actionable ways your small business can benefit from using AI.

Hair’s premise is simple: Artificial intelligence tools can help fill the gaps in day-to-day tasks, allowing you and your employees to focus on the work that matters most. It may also relieve some of the stress associated with HR functions, such as scouting and hiring, that have become more difficult in the wake of COVID and the resulting normalization of remote work.

Citing an SBEC report, Hare points out that “…25% of small businesses said rising labor costs have driven them toward AI tools; 19% said they turned to AI to upskill existing workers or because they were unable to find skilled workers,” indicating a direct relationship between the current job market and AI adoption.

For small businesses, even using a little AI help for a missing employee or role can be the difference between profit and a sinking ship.

Of course, there are other reasons to use these devices; Not everything has to be a response to the hiring crisis. Hair AI offers an extensive list of tools that cover everything from content generators to meeting and calendar assistants, all of which can play the relatively small role of handling ground-level administrative work while you focus on those things yourself. Focus is something only a human can do. ,

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Again, the premise here is straightforward: Using artificial intelligence to supplement employees’ tasks can help them move up to higher-order work, meaning you’re getting more out of your day. . In a small business, maximum productivity is essential; The AI ​​simply removes more things from your plate, allowing you to reload the same plate with all the necessary tasks.

Obviously, there are some notable drawbacks to the use of AI – increasingly strict regulatory measures, general rejection of AI-generated content by both consumers and tech giants, and AI’s tendency to make mistakes come to mind all – so any AI Consider implementation an additional tool rather than a magical solution.

Source: theamericangenius.com