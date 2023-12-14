AI is a threat to the financial system, regulators warn for the first time

New York CNN –

Top federal regulators are warning for the first time that the use of artificial intelligence poses risks to the financial system.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, a team of leading US government regulators, on Thursday formally classified AI as an “emerging vulnerability.”

The popularity of sophisticated AI models has exploded in recent years, even as many leading names in the field say this new technology could have devastating effects if it gets out of control.

“AI has the potential to spur innovation and increase efficiency, but its use in financial services requires thoughtful implementation and supervision to manage potential risks,” the FSOC warned in its annual report on Thursday.

The FSOC, created after the 2008 financial crisis and led by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, warned that AI “may pose certain risks”, including cybersecurity concerns, compliance risks and privacy issues.

Regulators also expressed concerns about “complicating factors” related to generative AI models like ChatGPT.

For example, the Council identified data security, consumer protection and privacy risks posed by financial firms using generic AI. And he pointed out that generic AI models can produce erroneous results called “hallucinations.”

Another concern for regulators is that some AI models operate as “black boxes” – meaning their inner workings are impenetrable to outsiders.

FSOC said that “the lack of ‘clarification’ may make it difficult to assess the conceptual soundness of systems, increasing uncertainty about their suitability and reliability.”

In other words, if banks are relying on mysterious AI models, it becomes difficult to understand how robust their underlying systems really are.

Relatedly, regulators expressed concerns about how these AI systems could “generate biased or inaccurate results and possibly conceal them.” The FSOC said this would result in increased concerns about fair lending and other consumer protection issues.

The move comes just two years after regulators first classified climate change as an “emerging threat to US financial stability.”

AI investment and adoption has accelerated, although some experts warn of serious dangers with the technology. President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order directing federal agencies to take steps to protect the development of AI, a growing area of ​​adoption and investment.

The FSOC said, “Identifying and correcting errors and biases may become even more difficult as the complexity of AI approaches increases, requiring greater accountability from the developers of the technology, the financial sector firms that use it, and the regulators who oversee such firms.” The need for vigilance is emphasized.”

The popularity of ChatGPIT and other generative AI tools, which use large language models to identify patterns in data and generate text and images, has only increased interest in AI.

Source: www.cnn.com