AI is a powerful tool to fight poverty, deliver goods and services to remote areas, re-skill the workforce: Piyush Goyal – ET Govt

Goyal emphasized that modern Indian startups are no longer bound by traditional entrepreneurial paths. Today’s startups are characterized by the pursuit of innovation, leveraging data, and thinking beyond existing norms. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a powerful tool to fight poverty, deliver goods and services to remote areas, and reskill the workforce for the future. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said this in the inaugural edition of ‘Slush’D’ organized in New Delhi on November 4.

Goyal reiterated India’s commitment to embrace disruptive technologies, especially AI, and encouraged the adoption of AI to solve real-world problems and improve lives. The Minister recognized India’s role as a global leader in AI and noted the country’s growing recognition in the international startup ecosystem. He underlined that India’s strength lies in its large, young population, vast data resources and entrepreneurial culture.

The Minister encouraged Indian startups to be ambitious, welcome innovation and address the challenges ahead. He mentioned that although India needs to do something, the country’s enthusiasm towards AI remains intact. He said India’s future lies in its commitment to innovation and re-skilling to leverage AI for economic growth.

He highlighted the diversity that characterizes India and referred to the country as being full of “reasoning Indians” who excel in various fields and contribute to India’s strength.

Piyush Goyal stressed the importance of open debate, dialogue and discussion, which is deeply rooted in Indian culture. He said this spirit of inquiry and constant search for improvement has fueled India’s startup movement and entrepreneurial mindset, which has been present for centuries.

“India’s startup journey is impressive. The country has registered more than 115,000 startups within seven years, compared to about 450 startups registered seven years ago.” He attributed this growth to the small capital provided to young entrepreneurs and taking advantage of the abundance of data in India. Given his ability to transform innovative ideas into reality.

The Minister acknowledged the challenges and failures faced by many startups, but lauded their resilience and determination to continue their efforts. He underlined the transformative power of India’s youth and their ability to find solutions to many of the country’s problems.

Goyal emphasized that modern Indian startups are no longer bound by traditional entrepreneurial paths. The hallmark of today’s startups is exploring innovation, leveraging data and thinking beyond existing norms, he said.

He expressed hope that India’s thriving startup ecosystem will eventually become the largest in the world, provided youth continue to believe in big, bold goals. He shared his belief that India’s entrepreneurial spirit will lead the country to a bright future marked by innovation, creativity and prosperity.

Join a community of 2M+ industry professionals

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest information and analysis.

Download eGovernment App

Get realtime updates

Save your favorite articles

scan to download app

Source: government.economictimes.indiatimes.com