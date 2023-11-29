AI is a key building block for spatial computing

The important role of AI in spatial computing will force business professionals to think about , [+] Spatial computing in the context of today’s AI revolution. getty images

We are on the cusp of a new computing paradigm. This is called spatial computing. Spatial computing occurs when physical and virtual objects come together seamlessly and is made possible by artificial intelligence. It has a profound impact on how we interact with technology and each other. Spatial computing opens up endless possibilities for creativity, innovation, human connectivity and new ways of working. It removes barriers, bridges distances and enables co-presence. Spatial computing will blend the devices we use and the way we use them into the daily natural flows and patterns of how we live our lives.

To appreciate the business value of spatial computing, we must first create a working definition for the business world and explain the market opportunities it enables. Once we unlock this, we can understand how business and computing will change to prepare for this change.

As I wrote in Harvard Business Review, “Spatial computing is an evolving form of computing that blends our physical world and virtual experiences using a wide range of technologies, thus connecting humans with each other and machines. “Enables us to interact and communicate with others in new ways.” And also gives machines the ability to navigate and understand our physical environment in new ways. From a business perspective… it will expand computing into everything you can see, touch and know.”

Spatial computing is an evolving 3D-centric form of computing that, at its core, uses AI, computer vision, and extended reality to blend virtual experiences into the physical world in a way that breaks free of screens and transforms all surfaces into spatial Creates interfaces. It allows humans, devices, computers, robots, and virtual beings to navigate in 3D space through computing. It ushers in a new paradigm for human-to-human interaction as well as human-computer interaction. These new interactions will improve the way we view, simulate, and interact with data in physical or virtual spaces. It will extend computing beyond the boundaries of the screen into everything you can see, experience, and know.

Spatial computing allows us to navigate in a world of robots, drones, cars, virtual assistants, and beyond. It is not limited to just one technology or device. It is the blend of software, hardware, and information that allows humans and technology to connect in new ways, ushering in a new form of computing that could be even more impactful to society than personal computing and mobile computing.

Spatial computing brings digital information and experiences into the physical environment. It takes into account the wearer’s position, orientation and context, as well as the objects and surfaces around him. It uses a new, advanced type of computing to understand the physical world in relation to the virtual environment and the wearer. It does this by using emerging interfaces such as wearable headsets that have cameras, scanners, microphones, and other sensors built into the device. New interfaces come in the form of purchases for work and play. The world around us will speak to us in new ways through spatial computing. Spatial computing enables advanced gesture recognition (like recognizing our hand movements and implementing them as commands) and will have images with resolution better than 4K for each eye.

Spatial computing uses information about the surrounding environment to perform tasks in a way that is most intuitive for the person using it. How businesses transform digitally using spatial computing will differentiate them from the competition and set them up for success for generations who grow up in an increasingly blended virtual and physical world.

Spatial computing isn’t just about AR and VR

To many people, spatial computing may seem no different from virtual reality or augmented reality. Augmented reality is embedding digital content into physical space. Virtual reality is a completely immersive virtual environment. Extended reality (XR) is part of spectrum spatial computing, but it is not its only enabling technology. Artificial intelligence is on everyone’s minds, along with XR, sensors, IoT, and new levels of connectivity. AI is one of the most important underlying technologies that will bring spatial computing to the masses.

Spatial computing is a combination of hardware and software that enables machines to understand our physical environment without us telling them. This enables us to create content, products, and services that have a purpose in both physical and virtual environments.

The future of spatial computing is poised for substantial growth driven by major advances. These include fundamental advances in optics, miniaturization of sensors and chips, the ability to depict 3D images authentically, and the continued development of spatial computing hardware and software. These innovations, supported by significant breakthroughs in AI, will make spatial computing increasingly attractive to large-scale businesses in the coming years.

Important role of AI in spatial computing

Artificial intelligence plays an important role in spatial computing. There are personal applications for the wearer and objects in the spatial environment. We will not type on AI. We will talk to him. AI capabilities such as large language models (LLM) and deep neural networks (DNNs) allow people to act and think like humans (instead of thinking like a database) when interacting with computers. Amazon’s Alexa smart glasses say it all: “Let voice control your world – hands-free.” The important role of AI in spatial computing will force business professionals to think about spatial computing in the context of today’s AI revolution.

Here are some of the ways AI is an important building block for spatial computing.

AI recognizes our hand gestures and body language.

AI algorithms, like computer vision models, improve the accuracy and speed of object detection and tracking. It is important for us to understand hand gestures to interact with the digital environment. AI can also identify and track objects and surfaces, making spatial computing experiences intuitive and interactive. Spatial computing uses cameras, LiDAR, GPS, and sensors to capture the position, orientation, and motion of objects in an environment. Spatial computing allows us to place and manipulate virtual objects in ways analogous to the virtual world.

Object and scene creation.

People will use spatial computing and AI together to create content for digital spaces. Just as content creators today use their cell phones to create online content, they will use their wearable spatial devices to create 3D content. From games to spatial video and audio, creators will use AI to develop personalized visuals, merchandise, and entertainment for their fans.

Conversational Navigation.

Humans are social animals. We thrive around other humans. While some argue that no one would put a device on their face, similarly, many doubted that we would ever use the Internet or mobile phones. Spatial computing will solve communication challenges as simple as knowing where to find a product at your favorite store or sharing your child’s birthday party with distant relatives. There is a feeling of a huge presence. It’s more than just the feeling of having someone on a video call. It feels as if they are sitting next to you. A 3D hologram that you can reach out and touch,

Spatial computing will also serve as a medium to connect with AI.

AI takes data and generates new data. For Mustafa Suleiman, founder of DeepMind and Inflection AI, the next phase of artificial intelligence will be interactive AI. The question arises how and where we will engage with this interactive AI. This is where spatial computing comes in. Spatial computing has become the medium through which we engage with AI in a more human way. Most of the time we will navigate the future of computing through either gestural recognition (which uses AI) or conversational AI. Although we can still type on the virtual keyboard, it may not be convenient for simple everyday tasks.

Some glimpse of this change was seen during Apple’s Apple event, where the new iPhone 15 and the new Apple Watch were unveiled. Apple is conditioning the market to use neural interfaces to engage with technology through the natural double-tap motion on the Apple Watch.

This was a big step for Amazon too. They have recently announced their new Alexa Alexa and Echo Frame which are rooted in style and a more robust conversational AI interface. Amazon furthers the hands-free narrative by talking to Alexa to make calls, play an audiobook, or play a playlist. Talk to your Amazon Glasses to check that doors are locked, lights are on, and even adjust the thermostat with your voice.

Spatial navigation for autonomous vehicles, drones, and robots.

Spatial computing isn’t just for humans. Objects like autonomous vehicles, drones, and robots need to know how to navigate in the physical world. Spatial computing, along with AI, helps robots “see” and interpret the world around them. Whether it’s knowing when to stop or negotiate with pedestrians at a stoplight or orienting themselves through a manufacturing facility, spatial computing with AI will guide robots through our world.

In some ways, spatial computer hardware becomes the interface through which humans are able to interact with AI in a more human-centric way, taking it away from the screen and bringing it into our physical world. Through spatial computing, we will see AI in the form of delivery robots, autonomous vehicles, drones, humanoid robots, or virtual beings and assistants that navigate the world around us.

Spatial computing is a key step in the AI-driven business revolution

Through AI, IoT, sensors and more, spatial computing enables the creation of large connected ecosystems that integrate virtualization and data in many forms with our physical world and in front of our eyes, no matter where we are. . In some ways, it helps to elevate or enhance our way of experiencing the physical world. This, in turn, will create new experiences, new ways of doing business, and new utilities that can make spatial computing a valuable tool for innovation and business transformation.