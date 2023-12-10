AI helps Accenture understand dramatic differences in quarterly reporting

The professional services sector encompasses a wide range of companies and different types of businesses, all with different needs when it comes to digitalizing products, processes and strategies.

Despite these differences, digital transformation is essential in professional services. Statista Overall global spending on digital transformation is estimated to reach $3.4 trillion by 2026, solidifying its importance as a business investment for companies of any size in any industry.

Due to the surge in emerging technologies such as RPA (Robotic Process Automation), chatbots and Artificial Intelligence, the professional services sector is experiencing unprecedented change, making it particularly ripe for further technological developments.

For companies like accentureWhose business is to provide tools and strategies to help their clients go digital, this transformation starts at home.

moving at the pace of business

“Many companies are finding it challenging to adjust their business models amid industry turmoil,” said Michaelene Schechter, SAP Platform Architect, director of finance product strategy at Accenture Global IT. She was speaking on the topic “Professional Services Companies as Digital Enterprises: Is Your Company Ready”, Webcast.

“The goal of change is to ensure that an enterprise’s strategic business model works with its operating model,” Schechter said. “Our job is to help organizations move at the speed of business. The cloud gives us the flexibility and agility to respond to their needs in real time.

Improving workplace efficiency and increasing transparency is one of the biggest challenges facing professional services companies. Cash application, the process of matching incoming payments to outstanding invoices and the appropriate account where they can be entered, is one area that exemplifies that need.

Incoming cash cannot be used unless it is properly allocated. The quicker a business can access its cash, the sooner it can pay salaries and bills, fill purchase orders, invest in other opportunities and pay dividends to investors. Cash applications have become highly relevant in the digital age as customers now have multiple ways to pay for purchases, presenting new challenges for organizations.

Serving more than 7,000 clients in 120 countries, Accenture issues more than half a million client-facing invoices each year from 200 locations globally. Cash application is part of the accounts receivable process. Although it appears simple, for a large, global and diverse organization like Accenture the process is complex and executed on a large scale.

Process Improvement with AI

To address the problem, Accenture introduced SAP Cash Application Software, which delivered a leap in capacity through machine learning-enabled matching models.

Before digitizing the process, cash applications at Accenture required 250,000 manual entries using rule-based, high-maintenance convolutions. There were issues with discounts, withholding taxes and payment amounts not matching the invoice amount. There were also cases where the collection team was calling customers who had already paid, but the invoice had not yet been cleared.

These issues have been resolved SAP Cash Application, which automates clearing processes and provides machine learning-generated offers to reduce manual processing. The software sends new incoming payments and open invoice information from SAP S/4HANA to a machine learning-enabled matching model SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

As a result, the Accenture team achieved greater accuracy and faster application of payments, resulting in reduced open accounts receivable balances.

“Historically, we have struggled with low automation rates globally and need to find a better way,” Schechter said. “Since using the tool’s deep machine learning model that proposes a match, we have almost doubled the hit rate from 30 to 54 percent and increased cash processing by 80 percent.”

Schechter was also pleased to report that the use of AI has dramatically improved the pre-close reporting process. Previously, this was mostly a manual activity performed by individual country controllers. The process involved downloading a report, analyzing it on a spreadsheet, sending e-mails to collect edits, and then uploading a final report.

Now, the team has developed a single, global dashboard running the SAP Analytics Cloud solution on SAP BTP, which all controllers use together to comment and sign their reports.

“We are able to enhance the pre-close process with generative AI,” he said. “It now generates 90 percent of the commentary and automatically sends Microsoft Teams notifications to explain key financial variances that require immediate attention. This tool provides our finance leadership with early alerts customized to their role, so they can make relevant decisions in a time period when every minute counts.

By digitizing cash application functions, the team saves time and can redirect resources to more value-added activities. These achievements are helping Accenture become the next best version of itself. Successfully managing its challenges with the help of technology and human ingenuity helps Accenture meet its clients’ needs with greater expertise and reliability.

