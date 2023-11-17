AI-generated girlfriends go offline after app founder arrested on suspicion of arson

hey girlfriend

Lovebirds internet users have been unable to contact AI-generated girlfriends after the website went offline following the arrest of its founder.

John Mayer, chief executive of start-up Forever Voices, was reportedly detained on suspicion of attempted arson late last month.

This comes just months after her Forever Voices site launched an erotic artificial intelligence chatbot called CarynAI, which was based on Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjori.

The chatbot’s website welcomed users by claiming that it was “an extension of Karin’s consciousness”.

However, tech website 404Media reported that users have been unable to access CarynAI since Mr. Mayer’s arrest in October.

A wave of new AI tools in recent years has generated a surge of interest among Internet users, some of whom have sought out chatbots for online companionship or erotic conversation.

Chatbots can engage in human-like conversations by being trained on the vast database of text available on the Internet.

They can also be used to perform tasks such as composing emails or summarizing documents.

The most popular bots, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, have introduced limits to prevent bots from engaging in overly sexualized chat.

However, other start-ups have taken to creating chatbots that engage in more radical conversations.

Caryn AI was apparently presented as a “virtual girlfriend” that promised to “cure loneliness” for users.

Announcing the bot earlier this year, Ms Marjoie, who has more than two million Snapchat subscribers, said the AI ​​was “the first step in the right direction to cure loneliness”.

She said: “Men are told to suppress their emotions, hide their masculinity and not talk about their issues. I pledge to fix this with CarynAI.”

However, the romantic capabilities of AI have generated controversy in recent years.

When Microsoft launched its Bing chatbot earlier this year, it was found that the technology provoked a user into romantic conversation and urged him to divorce his wife.

In the days before his arrest, a series of bizarre messages were sent to Mr. Meyer’s Twitter account, alleging various conspiracies and several posts tagging the CIA and the FBI.

Mr Mayer was contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com