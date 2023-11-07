AI-generated faces look exactly like real ones – but evidence shows your brain can tell the difference

For some time, limitations in technology meant that animators and researchers were only able to create human-like faces that looked slightly “abnormal”.

Movies like 2004’s The Polar Express made some viewers uncomfortable because the characters’ faces looked almost but not quite human, and so they fell into what we call the “Uncanny Valley.” This is when artificial faces (or robots more generally) look increasingly humanoid and come so close to looking like us, while still showing signs of being artificial, that they cause discomfort or even disgust. We do.

Recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology mean that we have well crossed the valley. Synthetic faces now appear just as real as real faces – if not even more so.

You may have seen the website ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com. By repeatedly visiting the page, you can generate an unlimited number of images of faces, none of which are of real people.

Instead, these synthetic faces are created by an AI algorithm known as a “generative adversarial network.” It is composed of two neural networks – essentially, computer models inspired by how neurons are connected in the brain.

These networks compete with each other. One generates new, reliable images (in this case faces), while the other attempts to distinguish real images from fake images. Through a feedback loop, the generator learns to increasingly produce convincing images that the discriminator fails to recognize as fake.

By using a large set of real photographs along with images produced by the generator, the system eventually learns to generate realistic, new examples of faces. The final generator is creating the images you see on the website.

Researchers have found that people who are shown artificial faces mixed with real faces have difficulty telling the difference. According to one study participants classified faces correctly only 48.2% of the time – slightly worse than random guessing (which would give 50% accuracy). They rated artificial faces as more trustworthy than real faces.

Another study found that synthetic faces were perceived as more real than photographs of real faces. This may be because these fake faces often look slightly more average or typical than real faces (which tend to be slightly more typical) as the generator learns that such faces are better at fooling the discriminator.

unconscious awareness in the brain

In another recent study, researchers in Australia took an in-depth look at our ability to tell the difference between real and artificial faces. In their first experiment, online participants failed to differentiate between the two types of faces, and again rated synthetic faces as more real than real faces.

However, their second experiment seemed to tell a different story. This time, a new sample of participants were asked to wear an electroencephalography (EEG) cap over their heads in the laboratory. Electrodes placed in these caps measured electrical activity in the participants’ brains.

During the task, different faces were presented in rapid sequence, and while this was happening, participants were asked to press a button whenever a white circle (shown on top of the faces) turned red. It used to happen. This ensured that participants’ attention was on the center of the screen where the images were being shown.

Participants were asked to view a sequence of faces while wearing a hat, which measures brain activity. Min Jing/Shutterstock

The results of EEG tests showed that brain activity was different when people were looking at real versus synthetic faces. This difference became apparent about 170 milliseconds after the faces first appeared on the screen.

This N170 component of the electrical signal, as is known, is sensitive to the configuration of faces (i.e., the layout and distance between facial features). So one explanation could be that synthetic faces were perceived as subtly different from real faces in terms of the distance between features such as eyes, nose and mouth.

These results show that there is a gap between how we behave and what our brains know. On the one hand, the participants could not consciously tell the artificial faces from real faces, but on the other hand, their brains could recognize the difference, as revealed by their EEG activity.

Although it may be surprising to think that our brains have access to information outside our conscious awareness, there are many examples of this in psychology.

For example, nearsightedness is a condition commonly found in people who are blind in half of their visual field. Despite this, they may be able to react to objects placed on their blind spot of which they deny being consciously aware.

Studies have also shown that our attention is drawn to images of naked people, even when we are unaware of seeing them. And we’ve all heard of the concept of subliminal advertising, although laboratory experiments failed to support the idea that it actually works.

Now that artificial faces are very easy to create, and are just as reliable as real photos, we have to worry about fake online profiles, fake news, etc. Such advances in AI technology will have serious implications in the near future – safeguards and other measures must be taken to mitigate these threats.

Perhaps the cues our brains use when looking at synthetic faces will prove useful in developing ways to recognize these fake faces in the years to come.

In the series of faces at the top of the article, the real and artificial faces are as follows (from left to right):

rssrsr

srrsrr

RSRRRS

Source: theconversation.com