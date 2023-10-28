AI generated art now available for YouTube music playlists

YouTube Music is adding AI-generated artwork to user playlists (Photo illustration by Chesnaught/Getty) , [+] Images) getty images

Readers of a certain age likely remember the iconic artwork that graced the album jackets of some of the biggest music releases of a bygone era. While The Rolling Stones’ “Sticky Fingers”, Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon,” The Clash’s “London Calling” and Joy Division’s “Unknown Pleasures” were still considered great albums regardless of their respective covers. It is almost impossible to separate the music from the artwork.

Serious thought and consideration was, and continues to be, given to the art of music.

However, in the age of streaming music, visuals are often given less importance. YouTube Music changed the concept of accompanying artwork for music even further this month when it introduced custom images that employ generative AI for playlists.

Instead of allowing users to upload their own artwork, the music streaming service is offering users the ability to create original AI-generated art. Users select a category – from options such as animals, food and drinks, colours, natural or travel – while various prompts further determine the “genre”. The AI ​​then offers five different options, from which users can use one of the images to represent the playlist.

Previously, YouTube Music automatically created an image by merging the art of the first four songs in a user’s playlist.

The new feature is available to US users of YouTube Music, but the Google-owned company plans to expand it to other regions and languages.

“The guided experience allows users to easily explore a range of visual themes and options to create a one-of-a-kind cover art that expresses the uniqueness of your personalized playlist. Your 90s R&B-inspired morning Struggling to find the right artwork for your Tour playlist? Don’t worry, we’ve got you,” T.J. Fowler, YouTube Music director of product management, said in a blog post.

AI-generated art and music

It seems doubtful that AI can actually capture the same level of “inspired” artwork as those who were once hired to create album covers.

“The connection between art and popular music became particularly strong in the 1960s-1970s when Big Brother’s ‘Cheap Thrills’ featured leading artists ranging from R. Crump to Stanley Mouse and Alton Kelly – who Provided several Grateful Dead LPs – including HR Giger for ELP’s ‘Brian Salad Surgery’; and noted photographers including Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, Ed Ruscha, Elliot Erwitt, Irving Penn, Lee Friedlander, Richard Avedon and William Eggleston. made LP covers as memorable as the songs they featured,” explained technology industry analyst Charles King of Pund-IT.

King said that while he has no problem with YouTube subscribers adding AI-generated artwork to their playlists, he suggested it is little more than an attempt to “prettify” commercial products on the cheap.

King mused, “Since there are thousands of talented artists looking for work, why doesn’t YouTube hire them to create memorable playlist art and present it to subscribers.” “Probably because it involves modest amounts of money and risk. AI, on the other hand, is relatively cheap and risk-free. And completely soulless and forgettable.”

mix it up

AI-generated artwork may not take any inspiration from the actual music on the playlist. Still, in the days of cassette “mix tapes”, artwork was never really a consideration.

“The artwork associated with user-created collections has come a long way from people adding original artwork to a mix tape label,” said Bruce Barber, professional and general manager of 88.7 WNHU at the University of New Haven.

Barber said the bigger issue is whether the AI ​​that produces the artwork will connect with users in the same way as the now-famous album cover, and how today’s music artists might feel about it.

“Musicians and record companies have always been concerned about maintaining control over their art, and this must have seemed scary to both parties,” Barber said.

Even the best AI-generated artwork will likely lack that special something. Can AI really come up with something as simple but iconic as Andy Warhol’s artwork for The Velvet Underground and Nico’s debut album?

Probably not.

King said, “In the end, YouTube’s foray into AI-generated images is likely to produce the kind of artwork you see in cheap hotels – dull, unforgettable and easily dismissed.” “Will YouTube subscribers really want disposable, worthless images paired with their favorite music? I hope not.”