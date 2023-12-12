AI-Enhanced Employee Onboarding: A New Era in HR Practices adobe stock

Onboarding new employees has always been an important part of human resources responsibilities. An organization’s onboarding process can significantly shape an employee’s journey – and with the incorporation of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), the onboarding process is currently undergoing change.

By leveraging these digital tools, businesses are delivering a tailored, engaging onboarding experience that creates an immediate sense of belonging and optimizes efficiency within HR.

The benefits are unmistakable – more engagement, better retention and a better company image. So it’s not surprising that according to a US survey, more than two-thirds of organizations say they have incorporated AI into their onboarding processes.

But what does this integration of data and AI in onboarding look like in practice? Let’s dive in.

Onboarding automation

For HR professionals, the onboarding process has traditionally been bogged down in repetitive, manual tasks. Filling out forms, managing initial training, and tracking compliance can be time-consuming and monotonous.

However, leveraging AI can reduce the administrative burden of onboarding to a great extent. AI can streamline routine tasks so that HR professionals can focus on high-value priorities.

Here’s a quick look at some onboarding tasks that can be automated using AI:

● Preparing and managing paperwork digitally

● Automatically send messages to employees during their onboarding process

● Using chatbots to gather feedback and provide answers to initial questions

● Analyzing the progress and performance of new employees

● Monitoring compliance with mandatory training and document submission

● Compiling reports on onboarding trends and patterns

Creating a better onboarding experience for workers

The benefits of an AI-powered onboarding experience go beyond reducing administrative workload. Done well, AI can make new employees feel more welcome, engaged, and invested from day one.

AI provides the ability to tailor the onboarding experience to a person’s role, experiences, and preferences, which can create a sense of connection and belonging. Interactive AI platforms can provide personalized learning pathways that take into account an individual’s skills and learning style. This ensures that each new employee receives the specific support they need to succeed in their new role.

HR departments can leverage data from automated chats, onboarding surveys, social media, and other data sources to gain insight into new employees’ strengths, preferences, and areas that can be developed.

AI can also analyze data to predict the needs of new hires and proactively provide resources, tools, or support before employees even realize they need it. This proactive approach can boost engagement, increase job satisfaction and help new employees integrate more easily into the organization.

Onboarding new employees into the metaverse

Imagine stepping into your new workplace from the comfort of your home, walking down the corridors, attending meetings and interacting with your coworkers – all in a realistic, three-dimensional environment. Welcome to join the Metaverse.

The Metaverse – a new, experiential, immersive Internet – offers HR teams a game-changing new tool for onboarding. It removes location barriers so new employees can explore their workplace, meet teammates, and even attend training sessions remotely.

Accenture, a global professional services company, is at the forefront of the shift to virtual onboarding. The company harnesses the power of the metaverse to engage its employees in a really deep way. New employees are introduced to a virtual replica of their workspace, where they can interact with their team members’ avatars, participate in virtual team exercises and even learn about their new work environment. You can also learn my own method. This futuristic approach eases the transition for new hires and brings an added layer of excitement and engagement to the onboarding process.

And as it turns out, virtual reality training is highly effective. The research, conducted by a team based at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, compared the efficacy of VR training with traditional PowerPoint presentations. Their findings indicated that participants who went through training in a VR environment demonstrated higher engagement and better retention of information over time, outperforming their counterparts who received standard PowerPoint training.

Humanizing AI in Human Resources

While AI-enabled onboarding presents a wealth of opportunities, it is important to acknowledge the potential challenges. The impersonal nature of automated interactions may seem less welcoming to some new employees. Companies that install HR technology need to carefully balance automation with personal human interactions so that every new employee feels welcome and valued.