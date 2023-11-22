AI, emotions and business: are we ready for a new communication era?

Alexander Konovalov is its founder and CEO. vidbyA Swiss startup that offers AI-powered video translation and dubbing in 70 languages.

In my previous column for Forbes, I focused on the challenges of AI in the translation field. I am particularly concerned about its abilities to deal with emotions and cultural nuances. This highlights the importance of a deep understanding of human psychology and cultural characteristics in addition to the technical aspect of machine learning. The blend of technology and emotional intelligence could be the key to creating AI solutions of the future.

From my experience, AI is already capable of accurately translating and dubbing text. At the same time, AI dubbed voice often sounds artificial. However, emotions are not just words; They also include intonation, tempo and pauses. Research in neural networks and deep learning shows that AI is one step away from the moment when it will learn to “feel” and express emotions. This will open new horizons for business, especially in media, entertainment and medicine.

Emotional intelligence and its role in communication

Human communication is overwhelmingly about emotions and their interpretation. According to research in psychology, more than 90% of information humans convey non-verbally – through tone of voice, facial expressions and gestures. Furthermore, information perception depends on the cultural context. Research in cross-cultural psychology shows that the same nonverbal signals are interpreted differently in different cultures. Therefore, for successful AI communication, emotion recognition as well as cultural contexts must be learned.

Technical limitations and capabilities of modern AI

Over the past decade, developments in machine learning and deep learning algorithms have made machine translation systems exceptionally accurate tools, able to perceive context and recognize idioms. However, emotions and cultural characteristics remain a major challenge for AI, as in human communication the former are expressed not only through words but also through intonation, gestures, and facial expressions. This requires in-depth analysis of cultural differences in emotional intelligence methods and machine translation systems.

Harvard University researchers say modern AI systems still face difficulties in conveying emotional color and cultural characteristics during translation. Dictionary alone is insufficient. This highlights the importance of emotional intelligence methods and in-depth analysis of cultural differences in machine translation systems.

The future of AI emotional intelligence

AI is developing rapidly. The latest trends in the AI ​​market show that there will be significant advancements in the emotional intelligence of AI systems in the coming years. First, there is active democratization and diffusion of generic AI technologies, making advanced sentiment analysis algorithms more accessible.

Second, research in emotion recognition suggests that the success of emotional AI will depend on the ability to integrate both physical and physiological cues. Combining these approaches will lead to more accurate interpretations of human emotions and human-to-AI interactions. Therefore, the coming years will be decisive in emotionally intelligent AI.

Practical implications of AI development for business: not just translation

Businesses have begun to embrace the new age of communication by using AI to improve interactions with customers, partners, and employees. Companies implement AI-powered chatbots to automate interactions with customers. Technology helps keep employees away from work and answer common questions around the clock. According to Juniper Research, chatbots save up to $8 billion annually on customer service. For example, IKEA launched its Billy chatbot in 2021, which successfully processed approximately 3.2 million requests in its first year of operation, accounting for 47% of its total volume. This allowed IKEA to automate routine tasks and save approximately €13 million in customer service costs.

AI with emotional intelligence is applied in chatbots and virtual assistants to analyze the emotional state of users and provide more personalized responses. Wells Fargo Bank uses a virtual assistant to recognize customer frustrations and respond quickly to their concerns.

The medical industry is deepening the use of AI to analyze the emotional state of patients to assist doctors. Emotional AI can free up time for doctors to work more closely with patients, performing administrative tasks and aiding diagnosis. This may contribute to the prediction of suicidal behavior. For example, Facebook already uses emotional AI to monitor user posts and identify potential suicide risks. Researchers at Vanderbilt University created an AI model that uses patient health records to predict suicide risk, with an accuracy of 84-92% within a week of suicide and 80-86% within two years. .

As I predicted in early 2023, this year saw dramatic advances in automatic AI translation and video dubbing. This includes lip sync techniques and an account of the age characteristics of the speakers. There are even voice synthesis solutions available for children and the elderly. These features significantly increase the overall quality of video translation and improve its perception. But the main thing is the synthesis of language and emotions. From my experience in AI technology startups, these innovations not only meet the growing demand of the audience but also open new horizons for the development of automatic translation in the video dubbing industry.

Businesses looking to integrate AI with emotional intelligence must also consider potential challenges. Chief among these is the risk of misinterpreting emotions. There is also a concern that excessive reliance on AI may deprive the individual of communication. One should not be afraid of technologies but should master them. Strategies must be developed to minimize risks and remain competitive.

conclusion

AI already makes communication more personalized and automated. But truly natural communication requires AI systems with elements of emotional intelligence. Although this technology is still developing, recent research shows significant progress in recognizing and modeling emotions.

AI and emotional intelligence together are shaping a new era of business communications that will lead to more effective and emotionally charged interactions.

To prepare for a new communication era, we need not only technology, but also a change in our approach to technology, namely greater attention to human emotions and needs. Companies that understand the value of emotional intelligence to both AI and business will have a competitive advantage in the new communications age. The use of these latest technological developments requires personnel training and implementation of ethical principles.

