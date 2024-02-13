Dive Brief:

According to a recent Gartner survey, technology tops the list of areas where CFOs plan to increase their budgets in 2024, largely due to the frenetic demand for artificial intelligence tools.

Of the 302 finance leaders surveyed, 82% said they were looking to boost their tech-related investments this year compared to last year, with 90% of respondents estimating higher AI budgets, and none of the research said. The cut was not planned, according to Gartner, which was detailed in a report to clients and highlighted in a press release.

“On the one hand, you’re seeing economic pressures that are creating some uncertainty on the budget overall, but you also have some upside pressure on organizations to spend more on technology – particularly around generative AI and cybersecurity. For,” Alexander Bant, research head of Gartner’s finance practice, said in an interview.

According to the report, which was shared with CFO Dive, technology overtook compensation for increased spending as the top priority, with 71% of CFOs planning to spend more in the latter category this year.

According to Bant, the annual study attempts to gauge how CFOs are adjusting their coming year’s budget allocations, which are often developed in preliminary form in August or early September.

“It’s kind of a check on how those budgets are playing out in light of the CFO getting better visibility into the coming year’s performance,” he said.

The latest survey, conducted in December, shows a jump in the number of CFOs willing to increase their technology budgets by 10% or more compared to a year ago. The report said half of the finance chiefs surveyed said they were planning for this much growth in the coming year, compared to 43% a year ago.

CFOs and other C-suite leaders are particularly focused on recent advancements related to generative AI, which refers to technology that can generate high-quality text, images, and other content based on trained data. Gartner found that 81% of CFOs expect to increase spending in this area.

These findings have come amid recent improvements in the economy. According to Bant, for much of 2023, inflation and higher interest rates will lead organizations to focus more on near-term profitability and cash flow. “Now, we are seeing a return to the next phase of the business cycle, where it will be more about balanced growth,” he said. “CFOs know they need to make strategic technology investments to position themselves for profitable growth going forward.”

According to the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, as previously reported by CFO Dive, confidence among CFOs and other financial executives across North America rose again in December as the economy avoided a recession.

Still, the economic outlook remains uncertain, Bant said, which could ultimately complicate CFOs’ plans to increase technology spending. Other potential obstacles include geopolitical challenges and regulatory risks, he said.

