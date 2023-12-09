AI doctor's offices in malls and gyms will let you get your blood tested – without a trained physician

Forward unveiled its AI medical offices, CarePods, which do not require the presence of human doctors.

The health startup says the CarePods will be able to test for diseases and draw blood using advanced AI.

CarePods will be deployed in malls and gyms across the US starting in 2024, starting at $99 per month.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

AI-powered doctor’s offices could come to a mall or workplace near you — and they might be able to draw your blood without a medical professional being present.

Earlier this week, Forward, a health-tech startup, unveiled its CarePods, a series of self-serving doctor offices. Designed by experts from universities such as Harvard and John Hopkins, CarePod aims to function as a trained medicine that can address both general and specialized health needs.

Goal: To make primary medical care more accessible. Starting in 2024, Forward plans to deploy them in malls, gyms and offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and other US cities. Memberships start at $99 per month, and no appointment is required.

Forward’s CarePods include advanced AI technology that can perform medical tests on patients. Ahead

Patients will be able to step into the white cubic structures and access a wide range of health services, called health apps, on screens, Forward said.

These will include biometric body scan, weight management and diabetes testing. The health-tech startup said some of the apps can assess the health of a patient’s heart, thyroid, kidney and liver. There are even AI apps that test for diseases like COVID-19 and HIV and monitor mental health challenges.

In CarePods, patients can receive medical services by choosing from one of several health apps. Ahead

Each option will provide patients with instructions on how to receive the service using advanced AI capabilities.

“Let’s say you choose a body scan app,” Forward CEO and founder Adrian Aoun told Axios. “It’s like, ‘Please stand still,’ and then it turns you around in a circle, takes a whole bunch of readings, shows you those readings on the screen, explains them.”

According to Axios, if patients choose the “heart health” app, the CarePod will open a tray, take out a sensor, and instruct them to place the sensor in front of their heart.

A CarePod patient is performing a self-examination of his heart with the guidance of AI. Ahead

This service can also prove to be a boon for patients who are afraid of needles. CarePods, Aon said, will attach a vacuum chamber — a device known as a “capillary blood draw,” which the CEO says is similar to a leech — that attaches to a patient’s upper arm and Takes out a small sample of blood in two pieces. For four minutes.

“There’s no needle, there’s no knife, and there’s nothing hurting right now,” he told Axios. The Forward did not respond to Business Insider’s immediate request for comment ahead of publication.

But this process will not be completely free from human medical experts. Once the sessions are complete, doctors will review patients’ results off-site, which they can access through Forward’s mobile app, Axios reports. Patients can also talk to a doctor on call while in the CarePod.

CarePods patients can access their medical results through Forward’s mobile app. Ahead

The technology is expected to become more advanced over time. Forward plans to build apps that can provide prenatal care, advanced cancer screenings, and genetic analysis that can detect a patient’s risk of developing a hereditary disease.

The rollout comes after the company announced it was raising $100 million in November as AI takes the medical industry by storm. But it’s unclear whether CarePods will work as promised — just look at Theranos, the now infamous failed blood-testing startup.

And AI is still prone to making errors. A recent study found that OpenAI’s ChatGPT generated cancer treatment plans filled with misinformation. Another study found that AI chatbots gave incorrect answers to medical questions about medications.

Forward is backed by investors including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and DeepMind Mustafa Suleiman, co-founder of Google’s AI division.

Source: www.businessinsider.com