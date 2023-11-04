AI creates gold mine for policy lobbyists

Some lobbyists compared the surge in trading opportunities to the cryptocurrency policy debate, which has brought millions to K Street. But AI has the potential to be even bigger.

Advocates in the AI ​​field said that as new work becomes available, others across the city are engaging themselves as subject matter experts. Nearly every industry has realized they will be impacted by artificial intelligence, he said, and the business community is aggressively pursuing intelligence.

“Every lobbying firm in town is trying to make themselves experts in everything to woo and attract clients, so AI is among them,” said a lobbyist, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the dynamics on K Street. There is only one from.” “I would be hard-pressed to name you an AI expert in town. It is very difficult to select AI experts for policy making positions.

Another lobbyist said that last spring, lobbyists without any technology clients began bringing artificial intelligence into political fundraising as a means of attracting new clients. The same strategy happened with cryptocurrencies two years ago, the person said. The lobbyist said, laughing, “The whole purpose of business is to find people who need your services and they will pay you to do it.”

Carl Thorson, a lobbyist who has some clients with a stake in the issue, compared the pattern to when Congress was trying to ban Internet gambling years ago. Suddenly, “every advisor” was working for an Internet gambling client, said Thorson, who was counsel to the House Judiciary Committee when it handled the issue. He said his company has already heard from clients that some advisors are presenting themselves as AI experts.

“People are afraid of what they don’t understand, and I’m sure there are a lot of consultants who have decided to market themselves as AI experts,” he said.

The lobbying frenzy began long before the White House issued its executive order on AI and that’s when Congress started digging in on related policy. A broad group of industries is demanding new incentives from Washington — including subsidies for AI research and workforce retraining — while avoiding tougher regulations on how they develop or deploy the emerging technology. Other industry sectors are squabbling over how AI should be applied to topics as disparate as copyright, criminal justice, health care, banking and national defense. All this is being fueled by calls from some top AI companies for Washington to impose a licensing regime to control the most advanced AI models – with some warning that this would pave the way to the dominance of leading AI firms like OpenAI. Will close.

While disclosure forms show that OpenAI has not officially hired any lobbyists, it is still building a ground game in Washington. The company recently called in law firm DLA Piper to train CEO Sam Altman on how to testify before Congress. It has also hired Washington lawyer Sy Demley, a partner at Latham & Watkins, to represent it in ongoing copyright lawsuits over its generative AI tools. In September, Demley organized a letter campaign pushing for potential AI-driven changes to copyright law, although an OpenAI spokesperson said the company had no involvement in that effort. OpenAI is also considering hiring a leader of the US Congress, budgeting between $230,000 and $280,000 annually for that role.

Altman also gave $200,000 to President Joe Biden’s joint fundraising committee. Soon after his donation, he attended a meeting between Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited India in June. Altman was also invited to the state dinner organized in Modi’s honour.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, an AI investor who sits on the board of OpenAI, has given more than $700,000 to Biden’s joint fundraising committee and Publicly praised the administration’s recent AI executive order, Top Microsoft employees have also given thousands of dollars to Biden’s joint fundraising committee.

Jeff Hauser, founder of the Revolving Door Project, said, “I’m very concerned that AI activists are now trying to cultivate the Democrats, just as Big Tech cultivated the Democrats a decade or two ago and Wall Street cultivated them. Did it a decade ago.” “AI knows that the decisions made in Washington over the next few years will set the direction of the industry for a generation. This really is a great time to invest four-, five-, six-, maybe seven-figure campaign cash and potentially get 10- or 11-figure returns.

Source: www.politico.com