AI computers could account for 60% of PC market by 2027: HP CEO

HP Inc. (HPQ) reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that largely came in line with estimates and missed revenue by a hair. Despite this, HP CEO and President Enrique Lores is confident about the company’s profit forecast and the renewable demand in the PC market in 2024.

Lores sat down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss the latest earnings results, as well as AI PC launch dates, the management of its operating margins, and where HP will fit into the AI ​​landscape given the recent shakeups taking place at other developers. Does.

By maintaining consumer PC sales growth of 5% – in line with HP’s own forecasts – Lores believes this “supports the momentum we start to see” expected by early 2024. .

HP plans to ship its AI PC units in the second half of 2024, which Lores called “a huge opportunity to really bring energy to the category” in an earnings call in May.

“There’s a difference between launching and penetration,” Lores emphasizes, noting the ultimate market share of its new hardware. “We estimate that AI PC penetration will be between 40 and 60% three years after launch.”

Amid consumer fears and growing regulatory concerns over AI, Lores provided additional assurance to clients that they will remain “a key area of ​​focus” and that the tech company will prioritize data privacy as it builds its artificial intelligence-powered portfolio.

video transcript

-HP Inc. came out with earnings and well, earnings were in line, revenue came down a bit. Let’s really look at the company’s outlook here. HP Inc. Enrique Lores, CEO, It’s always a pleasure to see you. Thanks for giving us some time on this. So tell us a little bit about this quarter. In terms of earnings, I think there were some concerns on the street about what this quarter would be like. How did you see it?

Enrique Lores: I think it was a good solid quarter. We overperform compared to certain expectations. We have grown EPS by 10% year-on-year and most importantly, what progress we have made over the year. It was a difficult year from a demand perspective. We have managed the business well. We have managed our cost structure. Our share has grown especially in the PC categories where we wanted. So actually, we ended the year in a strong position which gives us confidence for FY24.

the story continues

– Let’s look at segment wise sales here. So you look at the personal systems business, PC revenue down 1%, commercial down 11%, worst after HP in terms of PC demand?

Enrique Lores: I think it’s important to look at sequential sales and sequential revenues. We grew PC sales 5% sequentially and companywide sales 5%. We saw growth, sequential growth on consumer PCs, which we were expecting. We also saw stability in sales on the commercial side quarter on quarter. Therefore the second half has been stronger than the first half. And as we said — shared a few weeks ago, we expect PCs and the overall company to grow in FY ’24, and the Q4 results at this point support the momentum we’re seeing.

-What’s your best guess about how the holidays will go? We are getting a lot of mixed books. On one hand, Best Buy, squishy quarter, some weakness on some of those big ticket items and Abercrombie & Fitch, nice quarter on apparel that’s not cheap. I mean, how do you see it?

Enrique Lores: So what we know is that based on the shipments we have made and the innovation we have introduced, our position in the stores is very strong, we have a very good assortment. And when we look at the estimates for ’24, we are expecting the market to grow, and Q1 will be the first quarter in which that starts to happen. So we expect progress between Q4 and Q1, especially in terms of momentum.

– In terms of Enrique’s development over the next year, are these AI powered computers part of that development?

Enrique Lores: Some of these are key drivers of PC growth over the next year. Firstly the replacement and renewal of the install base is going to be driven particularly by the transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11, so this will be a major factor. The second factor is going to be the increase in average sales prices as we have seen over the course of this year. And finally, especially at the end of the year, some AI PCs will begin to have an impact on the market. But AI will be a big driver of PC growth in ’25 and ’26, but when we’re launching it in ’24, the impact will be more modest.

– So an investor trying to figure out when these AI PCs will launch, because I’ve heard some other players, some of your competitors also talk about them, will they launch in late calendar 2024? Or is it calendar 2025?

Enrique Lores: They’ll launch in mid-2024, let’s say in the July, August time frame that we shared two, three quarters ago when we started talking about them, but there’s a lag time between launch and penetration. There is a difference. And entry of new categories always takes time. We estimate that AI PC penetration will be between 40% and 60% three years after launch. And they will have between 5% and 10% impact on the average selling price. And it will happen gradually, some in ’24, some in ’25 and more in ’26.

– So this is my consumer mindset or consumer hat getting the best of me here. How much does an AI PC cost–how much will it cost? And then what will it be able to do?

Enrique Lores: So let me start with what you’ll be able to do. You will be able to run large language models locally. This means that if you want to use private data that you don’t want to upload to the cloud, you can get the power of language models using your local data, which will be a huge advantage. Also for applications where speed, latency is important, you will be able to run those applications locally.

For example in gaming, many new game generators will use AI, you will be able to run games locally and take advantage of the speed. And ultimately there will be a big cost benefit for many customers. Running AI applications in the cloud is quite expensive, running them locally will only cost a PC. In terms of pricing, what we shared is that we expect the average selling price to be 5% to 10% higher and that will give you an idea of ​​the additional cost of the AI ​​PC but let me tell you, the value will be much higher than that. More.

– But you know the printer business remains under pressure from a top level perspective. Is there a potential boost there or are you managing this business right now and taking costs out of this business and accepting that sales will be tough for a while?

Enrique Lores: Within the print business, there are many segments. There are categories that are declining like home printing printers at home. There are categories where we expect the market to be flat, like in-office printing. And there are categories where we expect to see significant growth like industrial printing.

And we– when we talk about our strategies, we need to separate our strategies into three segments. Our expectation is that the pre-market is going to remain flat over the next years due to the combination of these three segments. So our goal is to increase profitable dollars in a category by managing different categories in different ways.

– So sales decline, they’re noticeable in the earnings release, but the margins of your business, the operating margins remain good. We have talked about this a lot. Why is this happening and can you continue doing this next year?

Enrique Lores: Well, we’ve actually initiated an aggressive future-ready plan to address our fixed cost structure, and what we’re seeing in our margins is a result of this work. We have announced a three-year plan, we will continue to implement that plan. We increase the target we have, mostly driven by AI and additional actions in many businesses. So we raised margin expectations in our print business and we expect to remain within that range in the coming years.

– As a company that’s going to play a really important role in this ecosystem, I’m sure you’re seeing what’s going on with Sam and the Microsoft drama, I mean, the leader of such a company. As for the role that this ecosystem is going to play well into the future, are you concerned about how fast these companies are moving with this technology?

Enrique Lores: I think we are in a time of incredible innovation. And as a company that believes technology and innovation will create a better world, we welcome the speed at which these things are moving. And we’re watching what’s happening over the weekend. We–our expectation is that this will have no impact on the delivery of the new solutions that we need next year. And again, we’re really excited about the opportunities that AI is bringing for us as a company.

– Do you think the tech industry has put proper guardrails in place for this technology? A lot of people don’t even know what it is, but it’s reaching them and it seems to be reaching them very fast.

Enrique Lores: Well, you know we really position ourselves as a purpose-driven company and security and protection of data for our customers is one of our key areas of focus. And we want to make sure that as AI grows, all this data continues to be protected and that’s one of the areas where we’ll really step up and move forward, because we think it’s important for that to happen.

– Finally, Enrique, you know, at the end of the year, we are starting to focus on the coming year. As a leader, what is the biggest priority for HP over the next year? Is it capitalizing on AI? Is it looking for more ways to improve costs? Is this further improving the supply chain? where is your head?

Enrique Lores: I mean we need to work on all these fronts, but if I had to highlight one, it would be to continue to bring innovation to the market. AI is one of the elements that we are pushing forward, but when we look at the growth opportunities that we have, we see opportunities to grow by fostering innovation in all of them. We will continue to innovate in hybrid systems and hybrid work. Continue to innovate in our service-oriented businesses, driving contractual, subscription driving, and of course, with AI, we can not only create new categories but significantly improve our customers’ experience in our current businesses.

– I’m really excited about the AI ​​PCs, can’t wait to get them. Enrique Lores, HP Inc. CEO. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family and thanks for always giving us some time at Yahoo Finance, we really appreciate it.

Enrique Lores: Happy Thanksgiving to you too, Brian. Thank you.

Source: finance.yahoo.com