AI Competition – The Future of Cities on Planet Earth

Over the past year, Al has empowered countless individuals to express their creativity and innovation. Even without traditional artistic tools, millions of people now use Al to transform their ideas into meaningful images, sharing compelling stories that were previously untold. Al has truly revolutionized artistic expression for everyone.

Introducing an unprecedented AL challenge! Open to architects, designers, artists and storytellers from around the world. Unleash your creativity, explore captivating topics and redefine boundaries with Al. Showcase your unique vision and be part of the revolution!

The AL Creative Challenge gives architects, artists and designers an opportunity where they can showcase their skills while promoting multidisciplinary collaboration and knowledge sharing. By participating in this unprecedented program, participants will join a thriving community of professionals committed to developing future scenarios, whether utopian or dystopian, through AI-driven innovation.

Contest Brief:

In a world filled with darkness and turmoil, the competition aims to highlight the power of storytelling and art in rebuilding places, restoring the notion of home, and nurturing hope. Participants are invited to consider deep questions related to home and belonging, freedom, justice, and power.

Amidst the ruins and suffering caused by wars, natural disasters and tragic events, we want you to share the story of the beloved places that hold significance in your life and how they have changed.

By exploring loss, unfulfilled grief, and the sources of our narratives, participants can examine how their vision and storytelling aligns with reality. The competition seeks to promote inclusivity and respect for diverse viewpoints, highlighting the importance of translating these narratives into art as a path towards positive change and a peaceful and secure future.

You will be asked to share:

-Share a story in 500 words or less.

-2 self-generated images: one representing the current state of the city and the other depicting your desired future.

-The tests you performed to create these images.

Feel free to be bold, wild and creative as you explore the true potential of artificial intelligence to influence the future of our built environment, whether it’s sci-fi, high-tech, synthetic nature, biomimicry or here Until that’s going back for us. Primitive Vernacular Earth Architecture. The use of al imagery to respond to the changing parameters of our planet and its reflection on the city of the future, is something we encourage participants to do.

We strongly welcome submissions that:

– Use fully AI assisted design.

– Push the boundaries of art and design.

– Propose possible optimizations in a real-world application.

– Give feedback on the topic of the competition.

Join us on this exciting journey as we celebrate the beauty and power of Al in shaping the future.

The challenge aims to spark discussion on the best way to strike a balance between human and artificial intelligence creativity, as well as foster creativity and innovation in the fields of architecture and design by using tools from artificial intelligence to enhance human creativity.

Evaluation Criteria:

All projects will be evaluated anonymously.

When making their evaluation, judges will take into account the following criteria:

– Creativity in developing new and inventive ways of living in the future. (20 marks)

– Seriousness in developing new ways of living in line with the suggested scenario. (15 marks)

– The desirability of imagining a future where everyone has access to opportunities and is encouraged to do so. (10 marks)

– Innovation in the application of artificial intelligence tools. (10 marks)

– The conceptual and visual quality of the design, as well as its ability to have an impact on the field of design and its applicability to the subject of the competition. (10 marks)

Timeline:

01/12/2023 – Registration & Submission Start

01/02/2024 – Registration and submission ends

15/02/2024 – Announcement of long list

20/02/2024 – Announcement of Finalists and Honorable Mentions

29/02/2024 – Announcement of winner

jury panel

Dr. Samir Elsairi

Hassan Ragab

Shail Patel

carlos bannon

Registration:

Early Registration (01 December-31 December) – 30$

Standard Registration (01Jan-14Jan) – 40$

Late Registration (15Jan-01Feb) – 50$

award:

First Prize: 250$ + Certificate + Publication

Second Prize: 150$ + Certificate + Publication

3rd Prize: 100$ + Certificate + Publication

10 Honorable Mentions: Certifications + Publications

What to deposit?

Total 4 JPEG 4000X4000 pixels, 150 dpi

-Jpeg01: A story about the city in maximum 500 words

-JPEG02: AI image about the current situation of the city

-JPEG03: AI image about the future of the city

-Jpeg04: Add all your progress images

How to submit?

– Fill the registration form on our website starting from 01/12/2023 – You will receive a registration code via email

– Combine all your JPEGs into one PDF with your registration code

– Fill out the submission form on our website and submit your PDF

competition facts

Name of the Contest: AI Contest – The Future of Cities on Planet Earth

Registration: 01/12/2023

Deadline: 01/02/2024

Competition Type: AI Competition

language English

Fee: 30$

Download the competition brief: The Future of Cities on AI-Planet Earth.pdf.

Top image courtesy of We Are Desko.

> Via We Are Desko

architecture competition

Source: worldarchitecture.org