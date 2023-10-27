AI chip startup Graphcore was considered a strong rival to Nvidia. Industry insiders now think it is for sale.

Not every AI company is popular right now.

While European and American tech investors are pouring funding into startups that look like the next Nvidia or ChatGPT, they are less optimistic about a bigger player: British AI chip company Graphcore.

A few years ago, Graphcore was one of the hottest startups in Europe. The startup styles itself as a provider of chips built specifically with AI applications in mind, valuing itself at nearly $3 billion.

but five VCs and other industry sources who spoke to Insider now think the company will either put itself up for sale or raise new funds in a deal that keeps the hallmarks of a sale — and not close to its peak valuation.

The reason: Graphcore has posted tough financial results for 2022, it needs more money to stay afloat, and two major investors in the startup have significantly reduced the value of their stakes, making future investments unlikely. Damage has been done.

The UK tech industry is small, and Insider has granted these people anonymity to avoid jeopardizing their professional relationships. It’s possible that the talks won’t translate into a sale or funding for Graphcore.

Graphcore declined to comment when contacted by Insider. UK chip designer Arm and tech investor SoftBank, named as potential takeover contenders, also declined to comment.

One venture capitalist said, “Graphcore is definitely in the sale process,” adding that the company “failed to achieve its goals.”

Another said, “Sequoia publicly zeroed them out, and that left them screwed and making it impossible to raise another round, hence the sale.”

Sequoia Capital had written down its stake in the company last year. Another backer, Baillie Gifford, reduced the valuation of its investment from $11.9 million in July 2022 to just $2.8 million in July 2023.

A second founder familiar with Graphcore said on the possibility of a sale: “If so, it’s a relief for employees, but I’m assuming it’s not a very good price and therefore not so much for early investors with a liquidity priority.” not good.”

Two investors said Graphcore would struggle to raise money by going public.

A founder who works in the same field as an AI chip firm speculated that Arm could be a major contender to acquire Graphcore.

“They will have fewer regulatory hurdles, and non-existent sales will not be an issue because their business model is primarily IP licensing,” he said. “Also they [Arm] “They are in the honeymoon period post-IPO, and their story around GPUs is weak.”

Another sign: Chief Executive Nigel Toone’s ongoing campaign.

In September, Toon in an interview with Insider introduced Graphcore as a viable rival to Nvidia, which holds about 70% of the AI ​​chip market, according to Omdia analysis.

“We’re at the point where the technology is working, the technology is maturing, and we’ll be able to get to customers fairly quickly by next year,” Toon said.

Earlier this month, Toon spoke at a Bloomberg conference to warn about European technology falling behind American rivals. In March, he also wrote a letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to warn against China. It’s hard not to read the promotional tour as an offer to investors or buyers.

The company has recorded a decline in buyer demand for secondary shares.

According to secondary share marketplace Hiive, buyers are “looking to buy shares at steep discounts of 80% and more.”

Source: www.bing.com