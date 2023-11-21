AI chip maker Nvidia warns of being hit by Biden’s China chips ban

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang explains how AI is being widely adopted by big businesses – Sam Yeh/AFP

Nvidia has warned investors that its sales will be hit hard after US President Joe Biden’s move to block sales of its high-performance AI chips in China.

The world’s most valuable chip designer reported a rise in profits on Tuesday night, but shares fell amid concerns Mr Biden’s sanctions would leave it struggling to repeat its performance.

The Biden administration has argued that greater use of the most advanced American AI chips could pose a national security threat to the US by upgrading Beijing’s military capabilities.

Nvidia reported sales in the three months to October 29 were $18.1bn (£14.4bn), up 206 per cent on the same period last year. Profit rose to $9.2 billion in the quarter from $680 million in the year-ago period.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s founder and chief executive, said the company, which originally produced graphics processors for home PCs, was benefiting as artificial intelligence became increasingly of interest to startups and cloud computing companies around the world. Was being adopted. Largest industries. “The era of generative AI is moving forward,” he said.

But in a letter to investors, the chipmaker’s chief financial officer, Colette Cress, acknowledged the impact of US export restrictions on sales of artificial intelligence chips to countries including China, Russia and Iran: “Our efforts to China and other affected destinations Sales, derived from products that are now subject to licensing requirements, have consistently contributed about 20-25 percent to data center revenues over the past few quarters.

“We expect our sales to these destinations to decline significantly in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, although we believe the decline will be offset by strong growth in other regions.”

Nivida is expected to release a series of three new AI chips specifically for the Chinese market to overcome the restrictions imposed on its existing models.

The company’s share price fell 0.92 percent on Nasdaq yesterday. The results were in line with the top line of analyst forecasts.

The company said it had “progressed” on its sales to Google, Microsoft and Oracle, and Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo agreed to incorporate its new class of Ethernet networking using AI communications into their servers. Is.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com