AI chief says UK must create sovereign rival to ChatGPAT to protect national security

Mark Warner warns that if Britain abandons AI leadership it risks creating a generation that will grow up poorer than their parents – Paul Grover

The chief executive of a major government artificial intelligence (AI) supplier has urged the UK to create a rival to ChatGPIT for UK security services.

Mark Warner, whose company Faculty has appointed officials to conduct research ahead of the AI ​​Security Summit, said such a system would be a “critical capability for national security and defense.”

Government advisers are debating whether Britain should develop a sovereign capability to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPAT, rather than relying on the services of the US tech giants who are increasingly dominating the sector.

Chatbots like ChatGPT, built on a technology known as large language models, have increased public interest in AI. Their current capabilities include rapidly analyzing text and providing natural language answers to questions. More powerful capabilities like code generation are advancing rapidly.

The devices can be used to automate tasks and this has led to fears that millions of jobs will become obsolete.

Warner, who has advised the government during the Covid pandemic, said the UK would want to keep “as much control as possible” over technology in a defense context.

In August, a report co-written by GCHQ on ChatGPT said the technology showed “promising potential” for intelligence work, although currently it would only be able to replace “the very junior analyst”.

Meanwhile, US tech company Palantir has demonstrated how chatbots can be used in combat, providing real-time analysis and recommendations to commanders in the field.

“I’ve always thought that the best claim to the maximum sovereignty that we can have is in national security and defense,” he said, adding that he felt that defense required a “concerted effort to protect our sovereign capabilities.” “Need purpose.”

Warner, a 39-year-old entrepreneur, co-founded the faculty a decade ago. The start-up has worked closely with the government and the NHS on implementing AI technologies, including testing ChatGPAT with the health service.

His comments come as Rishi Sunak prepares to host world leaders and technology companies at the UK AI Security Summit at Bletchley Park.

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman, Dario Amodei of rival Anthropic and Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind are expected to attend.

Officials from Meta, Google, Amazon and Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI will also attend the event.

Preparations for the summit are focused on what the government has dubbed “Frontier AI”.

As well as addressing concerns over disinformation and deep fakes, Sunak on Thursday said the summit would tackle the risk of a malicious “super intelligence” over which mankind could “completely lose control”.

Experts are deeply divided on such claims. On Tuesday, 23 scientists, including an adviser to the UK government, published a paper warning that more powerful AI systems could lead to the “extinction of humanity.”

Others have dismissed such warnings as non-serious, a distraction, and beyond the capabilities of any AI technology developed by humans in the near future.

On the scale of the threat, Warner said there is a need to “maintain a balance” between tackling long-term threats and seizing opportunities from technology. “We want to maintain nuance,” he said.

Despite this, according to Warner, the potential risks of AI are “very real”.

“I’m in the camp of people who think we need to care about long-term risks,” he said. “I don’t want to see another situation like global warming where we only start thinking about it when it gets really bad.”

The government has turned to the faculty to assess those risks, and last month it was hired by the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology to help officials better understand the potential threats.

Its work includes stress testing current AI systems through a process called red teaming, to determine how they could be used by lone wolf terrorists and whether they could enhance the capabilities of those seeking mass destruction. Can.

Warner, a long-time government adviser, was first called in to help No 10 at the start of the Covid pandemic, along with his brother Ben.

Working closely with Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s chief adviser at the time, he helped lead the UK’s initial response to the crisis, collecting and analyzing key health data.

In 2021, Cummings told MPs that if he had been Prime Minister he would have “put Mark Warner… in charge of this whole thing”.

Their support is perhaps not surprising, given that the faculty worked with Cummings on the Brexit Vote Leave campaign in 2016. The company no longer works on political campaigns.

Dominic Cummings worked with Warner’s business, the Vote Leave campaign and the UK’s Covid response with faculty – Tolga Ekmen/AFP

Until this summer, Warner was also a key figure in the government’s AI Council, before it was disbanded, but he now remains close to those working as part of the UK’s Frontier AI Taskforce.

As AI systems become more powerful, Warner said some type of vetting or licensing will likely be required for those accessing the technology.

Warner said: “I find it unlikely that in the long term society will want to tolerate people working on things they think are dangerous without sensible safety measures.”

Other AI start-ups are likely to resist these demands, fearing that such barriers could be exploited by first-movers, namely OpenAI, which currently has about $90 billion to crowd out potential rivals. Is raising money at a valuation of Rs.

Still, Warner said there is a “huge set” of potential benefits for larger language models like OpenAI. For example, AI can be used to augment the work of doctors, filtering decades of medical notes and literature to provide personalized diagnoses.

“It’s going to be awesome,” he said, “and it’s almost possible now.”

Already, the Faculty is helping the NHS to use ChatGPT to create synthetic patient data, which can be used to run simulations.

But a concern for the UK in competing with the US is gaining access to the powerful graphics processors, or GPUs, used to build AI technologies, including ChatGPT. The government is considering purchasing about 5,000 processors.

This may not be enough. “Business organizations are thinking about 30,000 GPUs now, then 100,000 for the next generation,” says Warner. “Those numbers are absolutely useless”.

Despite the challenges ahead, Warner said succeeding in the AI ​​race could be key to reversing the UK’s flatline GDP. The alternative is to abdicate leadership and create a generation in Britain “that is poorer than its parents”.

Another debate has erupted at next week’s AI summit – should China be on the guest list? On Thursday, former Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote to Rishi Sunak urging him to cancel Beijing’s invitation to the gathering.

However, Warner argued that the global nature of AI risks brings China to the top table.

“If you’re going to have an international conversation, I think it would be a very bad idea to exclude China,” he said.

“These questions are fundamentally about all of humanity.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com