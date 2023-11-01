Three Clicks to Write a Play or Create a Website: Artificial intelligence systems (AI) may seem like magic, but their actions are not environmentally neutral. They are intensive consumers of water and electricity.

AIs don’t drink water, but data centers, where artificial intelligence systems are trained, use plenty of it to cool their servers. It’s just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to digital water consumption.

AI like ChatGPT and Bard consume far more water and energy than your typical internet search. According to a preprint from the University of California, Riverside, interacting with ChatGPT consumes about 50 cl of water, the equivalent of a small plastic bottle. With approximately 1.5 billion users per month, it grows rapidly.

Fluctuating CO2 Emissions

The data centers needed for AI training account for about 1% of the world’s energy consumption. This figure is sure to increase in the next few years.

But these centers emit different amounts of CO2 depending on whether their base country produces electricity from coal or gas, for example, or from renewable energy. In a paper funded by Microsoft and the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, researchers showed that by modifying the AI’s training space, it was possible to reduce the operation’s CO2 emissions by 75%.

There is also a lot of discussion among digital companies about “following the sun”, i.e. changing AI training locations throughout the day so as to be able to use solar energy consistently. Optimizing AI training locations can be an important means of limiting their impact on the environment.

More concretely, an AI like Bloom, a completely open-source counterpart to ChatGPT developed as part of a BigScience research project, generated the equivalent of 25 tons of CO2 during its training. This was despite the fact that most of the energy used came from nuclear power, and was therefore carbon-free. For GPT-3, which runs ChatGPT, its estimated carbon footprint is 20 times higher, equivalent to about 300 return trips from Paris to New York by plane.

AI is supporting the planet

Despite its environmental impact, AI has a role to play in the fight against global warming. For example, they can help meteorologists predict extreme weather events, or optimize industrial processes to reduce CO2 emissions.

The particular challenge for developers today is transparency. Most publicly available AI models do not disclose where the models were trained, or what the carbon cost of their use was.

When users have this information, they can make their own informed choices. For example, before bombarding ChatGPT with basic questions, we can just do a simple browser search, which consumes less power.

