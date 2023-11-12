AI can never replace human touch in the property market

City Voice (ES)

There will come a time when “if you want a job you can have a job but AI will be able to do everything”. Earlier this month, when Elon Musk met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the UK’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Security Summit he said exactly this – AI will remove the need for jobs as we know it. . When it comes to real estate, especially the homes we live in, the spaces where we entertain friends and the spaces where we spend precious time with our families, there is an emotional element that is very important. There is no doubt that AI is coming and will bring changes to a wide range of sectors over time. Its application to many industries will be an immediate efficiency driver and technology that will help increase margins and profitability.

The R&D process in the life sciences is already being transformed by AI, resulting in changes to laboratory design and the amount of office versus laboratory space. Manufacturing is another sector that is being revolutionized by AI. That said, from my perspective working in the heart of the UK property market, simply put, we’re not going to consider the idea of ​​robots selling houses, renting out office space or managing buildings. Have been.

We will see AI enabled agents able to respond to customers in a faster and more informed manner, giving increasingly targeted advice, predicting trends, matching buyers and tenants with properties and much more. are doing. Over the past 12 months we have been taking a more close look at Artificial Intelligence and how it might be able to support our existing teams and customers. AI is not about removing the human element from what we do; We strongly believe that a highly personalized approach is and will continue to be important across the full range of property services we provide. Our mission statement is to be our customer partner in property – It is inherently human and personalized. However, AI has the power to enable our agents, brokers and advisors to spend more time doing what they do best, and assessing what is right for our clients.

For now, with new advancements, products and services being introduced in this area almost daily, we are taking a measured approach.

We advocate the use of AI but we have no revolutionary plans to change the way we operate our business.

We are doing the due diligence and learning from our expert partners. Fifth Wall and Barkadia are helping us educate about how AI can further improve our customer offerings and introduce startups that are leading the way with the latest thinking in this area, as well Also scanning the horizon for suitable opportunities.

One area that has already seen a major impact is the data center market. While it is too early to measure how much demand can be generated, AI and ML (Machine Learning) are set to bring real change – it will be the next big driver of demand in the data center sector, as the essential core infrastructure Will strengthen your position.

AI applications will typically use about 30 kilowatts of power per rack, which is a significant jump from more traditional data center racks, which use 8-10 kilowatts, with their limitations. Using our network around the world, Knight Frank is running a series of test projects to find efficiencies, save our people time and provide our clients with better practical advice and better service in the markets we serve. At the enterprise level, we are working with Microsoft, OpenAI, and our technology partner, Microland, to explore several proofs of concepts. Open AI is helping us discover how we can better use our data to support the work we do and the insights we provide to customers.

As we enter this new phase of technological advancement, there is no doubt that artificial intelligence is set to become the most significant enabler of real estate in our lifetime.

Tim Hyatt is Knight Frank’s head of residential

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com