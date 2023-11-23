AI can never match human talent in advertising: Vikram Sahay, Joint. Secretary, MIB – Adgully.com

“Remember that advertising is about making a product or service stand out. Even the best software like ChatGPT will never provide that specificity. Therefore, do not be disappointed with them as they often compromise the quality of advertisements,” said Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, while delivering his keynote address at the 19th edition of the Marketing Conclave. MarCon), organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on November 22, 2023, in Mumbai.

This year, MarCon explored the theme “The Canvas of Tomorrow: Technology and the Art of Marketing” through 30 sessions, across four tracks. The conference was co-powered by Whistle Feed.

Addressing the theme theme of the conference, Sahay highlighted the dynamic intersection of technology and marketing, highlighting innovative strategies to navigate the emerging landscape of digital advertising.

In his keynote address, Sahay also discussed advertising regulatory practices and underlined the importance of ethical marketing. “Today, we have certain regulatory practices and guidelines that protect us from misleading advertisements, especially in education and healthcare. We should stay away from such unethical practices,” he said.

MarCon 2023 brought together over 65 industry captains and subject area veterans on one platform to explore the theme 360 ​​degrees. The conference was attended by over 350 agencies, 500 leading brands and 1,500 delegates.

Speaking on integrated measurement for digital platforms, Gulshan Verma, CEO, Jio Ads, explained, “Fundamentally, measurement is the backbone of the business, which translates into important components like your business metrics, engagement metrics and sales figures. What adds to this process is the perception of your brand. The introduction of integrated measurement changes the landscape, where context makes all the difference. Online and physical touch points make it challenging to analyze or even implement integrated measurement. Integration will happen when we are able to connect business numbers and other tangible things to arrive at some kind of numerical integration or one scale of measurement for digital platforms.

Speaking on the changing technology allowing new age marketers to connect with ‘India’, MVS Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank said, “AI does not have an emotional quotient, hence, it cannot be sensitive to human emotions Is. Only humans can understand the subtle sensations of any substance. While targeting India, it is important that we understand and accept these nuances and think about the regional and local language first, it is a human emotion, we think in our mother tongue and then speak in English or any other language. Are.

Other key speakers at the conclave included Tushar Vyas, Chairman, GroupM South Asia; Gaurav Verma, Vice President, Games 24×7; Arun Srinivas, Director and Advertising Business Head, Meta; Ranjana Mangala, Senior Vice President and Head of Advertising Revenue, Sony Pictures Networks Limited; Sanket Narkar, Head of Marketing, Physics; and Shaumyan Biswas, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Digital.

The results of the second edition of the prestigious Digital Native Brands Awards (DNBA) were announced at a grand ceremony at Marcon. There were more than 150 entries for DNBA this year, distributed across 19 categories. The awards celebrate and honor businesses and brands that have harnessed the power of digital technology, embody the spirit of digital entrepreneurship, and leverage technology as a key driver of their success. The Best DNB Female Entrepreneur of the Year award went to Ghazal Alagh, Honasa Consumer, (Mamaarth), and the Best Digital Native Brand Entrepreneur award went to Manish Choudhary, WOW Skin Science.

