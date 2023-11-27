AI Briefing: As OpenAI takes the spotlight, others release new AI models of their own

Although last week was largely overshadowed by all the drama surrounding OpenAI, it was also a big week for some of the startup’s key competitors and partners.

Anthropic – another AI startup founded by former OpenAI employees – launched the next version of Chatbot Cloud to rival ChatGPT. With Cloud 2.1, Anthropic added several major updates including the power to process more information, adding more API tools, and increasing the ability to provide accurate and honest answers.

A day later, another new large language model was released by Inflection AI, the AI ​​startup behind a popular chatbot called Pi. The company – co-founded by Mustafa Suleiman and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman – claims that its new Inflection-2 model outperforms Google’s PaLM in several key benchmarks. However, the company says it still needs to go through various steps before it can start powering the Pi to ensure it is a “helpful and safe personal AI.” (Suleiman is also a co-founder of DeepMind, an AI startup that Google acquired in 2014.)

Apart from the startups, Microsoft also announced its own updated LLM. The tech giant introduced Orca 2, which comes in two sizes that are much smaller than OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Meta’s LLAMA-2. In a blog post, Microsoft researchers said the smaller model is capable of many features previously only seen in larger models and in some cases even outperforms them.

“A key insight behind Orca 2 is that different tasks can benefit from different solution strategies (e.g. step-by-step processing, recall-then-generate, recall-reason-generate, extract-generate and Direct answer) and that the solution strategy adopted by larger models may not be the best choice for smaller models,” the researchers wrote. “For example, while an extremely capable model like GPT-4 can answer complex tasks directly, a smaller model may benefit from breaking the task into steps.”

AI News:

Last week’s chaos within OpenAI has raised many new questions about how to approach generative AI. The volatile state of startups is causing some companies to re-examine their approach to adopting larger language models. Some companies are looking to diversify their LLM providers to avoid becoming overly dependent on a single company, which may help other companies as well. Other observers said that Sam Altman’s removal and the strong reaction to his return illustrated the role of people and emotions in the adoption of new technology. The leadership change was also seen by some as a reason to make foundation model providers more accountable through new AI rules.

OpenAI and Microsoft are facing another lawsuit related to generative AI. The proposed class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of journalist Julian Sancton of The Hollywood Reporter, who alleged that OpenAI violated copyright laws by scanning a book he wrote and using it to train its GPT model. Is.

The Federal Trade Commission voted to approve the use of legal action similar to a subpoena, which the agency will be able to use when investigating AI systems. According to the agency, the tool – known as a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) – will help the FTC “obtain documents, information and testimony.”

Amazon plans for an “AI ready” workforce

Ahead of Amazon’s Re:Invent cloud computing conference in Las Vegas this week, the company unveiled new educational initiatives to help 2 million adults and students become “AI ready” by 2025.

Along with eight new free AI courses for a mix of technical and non-technical audiences, Amazon also announced a new collaboration with Code.org that includes a “Code Dance Party” for kids to learn to code and a virtual music video. “Included. Another new initiative aims to teach generative AI to more than 50,000 high school and college students through a new partnership with online learning platform Udacity.

According to Amazon’s new study on how AI will change the workplace, 73% of respondents said hiring AI-skilled workers is a priority, but only a quarter said they have been able to find that talent. Which they need. (Last week, LinkedIn also released its own separate report about AI and the future of work.)

The pace of AI innovation is driving Amazon to develop and deploy AI courses faster than other types of technology. Jenny Troutman, director of products and services for training and certification for AWS, said the goal is to make the courses as widely available as possible and provide ways for people to learn at their own pace. To keep the courses in line with the pace of change, Amazon is focusing on foundational information that will remain applicable even as AI evolves, he said. “Everyone knows it will change the way we work, but no one knows for sure how it will happen other than the things we already do,” Troutman said.

There appears to be a lot of interest among workers in learning new AI skills. Amazon’s survey found that 80% of workers – including two-thirds of employees over the age of 55 – expressed interest in acquiring new AI skills. Workers could also be given additional incentives to spend time learning new AI skills – Amazon’s survey found that employers were willing to pay an average of 47% more for IT employees with AI talent. Other industries surveyed also expressed a willingness to pay more for AI knowledge. Sales and marketing companies surveyed said they were willing to pay 43%, while business operations firms noted 41%.

According to Troutman, customers constantly ask questions about generative AI, including how it works, what’s possible and what it means for business strategy. However, he said it can be challenging for people to understand how to implement AI effectively and responsibly if they don’t first understand how it works.

“It can be challenging here to try to jump in and use something before you really understand it,” Troutman said. “What I would encourage people to do is to go out and find out as much as possible about what AI, ML and GenAI is and how it can be used before actually using a tool. Then you can quickly move on to taking advantage of it.”

Source: digiday.com