‘AI blowback’ leaves ESG fund managers betting big on tech nervous

(Bloomberg) — ESG fund managers, who turned to big tech as a low-carbon, high-return bet, are growing concerned about the sector’s experimentation with artificial intelligence.

Most read from Bloomberg

Marcel Stotzel, a London-based portfolio manager at Fidelity International, said exposure to AI now represents a “short-term risk for investors.”

Stotzel said he is “concerned that we will get an AI shock”, which he describes as a situation in which something unexpected causes a meaningful decline in the market. “It only takes one event for something to go wrong and the physical impact can be significant,” he said.

Of concern, according to Stotzel, are examples of fighter jets with self-learning AI systems. Fidelity is now talking to companies developing such technologies, he said, to discuss safety features such as a “kill switch” that could be activated if the world one day “disrupts” AI systems in a dramatic way. Become aware of “spoilage”.

Given the widespread adoption of the technology, the ESG investing industry may be more sensitive to such risks than others. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, funds registered as having an overall environmental, social and good governance objective have more technology assets than any other sector. And the world’s largest ESG exchange-traded funds are dominated by tech, led by Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. And Nvidia Corp.

Those companies are now at the forefront of developing AI. The tensions over what direction the industry should take – and at what pace it should move – have recently come to the fore publicly. This month, OpenAI, the company that shook the world a year ago with the launch of ChatGPIT, fired and then rapidly rehired its chief executive Sam Altman, setting off a firestorm of speculation.

Read more: What is effective altruism? What does this mean for AI?: QuickTake

Internal disagreements apparently erupted over how ambitious OpenAI should be in light of potential societal risks. Altman’s reinstatement puts the company on track to pursue its growth plans, including the rapid commercialization of AI.

Apple has said it plans to proceed cautiously in the field of AI, with CEO Tim Cook saying in May that “a number of issues need to be resolved” with the technology. And companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet Inc and Meta Platform Inc have agreed to create voluntary safeguards to reduce AI abuse and bias.

Stotzel said he is less concerned about the risks posed by small-scale AI startups than the risks inherent in the world’s tech giants. “The biggest companies can do the most damage,” he said.

Other investors share those concerns. The New York City Employees Retirement System, one of the largest U.S. public pension plans, said it is “actively monitoring” how portfolio companies use AI, according to a spokesperson for the $248 billion plan. . Generation Investment Management, the firm co-founded by former US Vice President Al Gore, told clients that it is advancing research into generative AI and will share with the companies it invests in the opportunities as well as the risks. In everyday talking – which represents technology.

And Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund has called on boards and companies to get serious about the “grave and unknown” risks posed by AI.

When OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched last November, it became the fastest-growing Internet application in history, reaching 13 million daily users by January, according to estimates provided by analysts at UBS Group AG. Against that backdrop, tech giants that develop or support similar technologies have seen their share prices soar this year.

But the absence of regulations or any meaningful historical data on how AI assets might perform over time is cause for concern, according to Crystal Geng, ESG analyst at BNP Paribas Asset Management in Hong Kong.

“We don’t have the tools or methodology to measure the risk,” he said. One way that BNP tries to estimate the potential societal consequences of AI is to ask portfolio companies how many jobs might be cut due to the emergence of technologies like ChatGPT. “I haven’t seen any companies that can give me useful numbers,” Geng said.

Jonas Kron, chief advocacy officer at Boston-based Trillium Asset Management, who helped push Apple and Meta’s Facebook to include privacy in their board charters, puts pressure on tech companies to better explain their AI work. Have been. Earlier this year, Trillium filed a shareholder resolution with Google parent Alphabet, asking it to provide more details about its AI algorithms.

Crone said the regime represents a risk for AI investors and noted that insiders, including OpenAI’s Altman, have also urged lawmakers to impose regulations.

The concern is that, if left unchecked, AI could reinforce discrimination in areas such as health care. And in addition to AI’s potential to amplify racial and gender biases, there are also concerns about its propensity to enable the misuse of personal data.

Meanwhile, the number of AI incidents and controversies has increased 26-fold since 2012, according to a database that tracks misuse of the technology.

Investors in Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet’s Google have filed a motion demanding greater transparency on AI algorithms. The AFL-CIO Equity Index Fund, which oversees $12 billion in union pensions, has asked companies including Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. to report on whether they have taken steps to protect workers, customers and the public from AI harms. Guidelines have been adopted.

Points of concern include discrimination or bias against workers, disinformation during political elections and mass layoffs as a result of automation, said Karin Zelenko, director of capital strategies at the AFL-CIO in Washington. He said concerns about AI by actors and writers in Hollywood played a role in their high-profile strikes this year.

“It has raised awareness of how important this issue is to potentially every business,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com