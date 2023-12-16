Mother of young child paying for health care getty

Financial uncertainty over a doctor’s visit has become as American as apple pie. Despite new consumer protections in the No Surprises Act to protect consumers from unexpected medical bills, 38% of Americans have reportedly delayed care because they are afraid of what the bill might entail.

One healthcare startup is trying to change that, and it recently got funding to help.

Certainly Health, an online marketplace for booking medical visits, has announced it has raised $2.3 million led by Pacific 8 Ventures, Y-Combinator, and other institutional and individual investors. This is the first round of investment raised by the company.

Riding the AI ​​wave, Surefire uses machine learning to predict out-of-pocket costs for so-called purchasable health services, typically defined as non-essential services that But patients can think, compare and schedule in advance.

But of course it doesn’t just predict costs to consumers, it stands behind the estimates with a guarantee. If the patient definitely books a trip and comes away with a higher bill than expected, the difference between the charge and the forecast will of course have to be paid.

This guarantee sets the company apart from other health care price transparency and comparison shopping sites. If the company underestimates consumer costs and has to pay, it puts the company at financial risk.

Kevin Chiu, Surefire co-founder and CEO, is optimistic that the company’s machine learning model will mitigate those risks, especially as it processes more bookings and learns from prediction errors.

“As we continue to scale over time, we are confident that we can become the most accurate platform for predicting out-of-pocket costs,” Chiu said.

Also, he said, it certainly does not guarantee estimates of out-of-pocket costs for complex care that can be very difficult to predict, such as emergency care or surgical procedures.

Other cash-payment health care markets have eliminated the insurance middleman and favored consumers who want to opt out of their health coverage or who have no coverage at all. But it certainly works with people who have health insurance to estimate only their share of the total cost.

“Most people, including myself, prefer to use their health insurance when seeking care,” Chiu said. “By allowing consumers to access their health insurance as usual, we may avoid significant consumer education or changes to provider workflow. And because even insured prices can vary by hundreds of dollars between providers with no difference in quality, we still help consumers save money without compromising quality of care.

Chiu said he was inspired to start the company based on his upbringing and personal experiences. Growing up, he said his parents cautioned him not to trust doctors because of unexpected medical bills.

,[They] They intuitively understood that America has a fee-for-service health care system, so they really believed that doctors were adding unnecessary things that don’t help to make more money,” he said. “It really shaped my alertness to surprise bills in the health care system.”

As an adult, Chiu said her own experience with surgeries and procedures has left her ambivalent about how much she should expect to pay and why she is being charged so much. At one point, Chiu said she made sure to ask about the price of an orthotics boot she got for an ankle injury. She expected it to cost $50, but her insurance company said she owed $700.

“I refused to pay, and the provider waived the difference,” Chiu said. “But the whole experience is an example of madness in health care billing.”

It’s definitely launched in New York City and has plans to expand over time. According to Chiu, the goal is to develop a playbook for building a business in an area with a high concentration of healthcare providers before expanding into other markets.

Participating providers certainly pay a booking fee when new patients sign up, but the service is of course free to consumers.