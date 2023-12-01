AI at work. Few reviews exist. useful, unique, scary

Baltimore painter John DeCampos is not happy that AI is being used to create images for commercial purposes, replacing artists whose real-life experiences are reflected in their work.



Baltimore illustrator John DeCampos was furious when he learned that some of his original work was used to train an artificial intelligence chatbot without his permission.

“It’s disgusting,” he says.

In the past year, AI-powered programs like MidJourney and DAL-E have made it possible for anyone to create highly sophisticated images with just a few clicks of a keyboard.

For de Campus, it is an outrage.

“The fact that human expression and art is now threatened and endangered is extremely scary to me,” he says.

At the same time, de Campos, who aspires to make a living as a board game designer, has found ChatGPT to be a very effective assistant for marketing his games on social media.

“I would say, these are the qualities of the game we’re selling. Take all this information, write it down in 15 words or less. Write me five different versions of how to sell this product on Instagram.” ,

De Campos acknowledges this hypocrisy and says he is trying to decide whether he should recuse himself from using any AI tools.

“I feel very strongly about the art side and not so much about the text side, but I’m figuring it out,” he says.

John de Campus says he spent 50 or 60 hours on the illustrations for his latest board game Black Mold, which he describes as an escape from survival horror. Some of their competitors in the board game sector are turning to AI for art.



A year after the launch of ChatGPIT, people in all types of businesses are figuring out where to draw the line with AI. Attitudes towards new technology vary widely, with little consensus on which tasks can and should be handed over to bots.

fastest writing assistant

In Michigan, Ethan Kissel is turning to AI to help create television commercials for local businesses.

“It’s really good for bouncing ideas off,” he says.

In the past, Kissel would spend an hour or more writing a 15- or 30-second script, with the hardest part being the tagline – the last, most memorable sentence. They found that ChatGPT could deliver dozens of taglines in a matter of seconds.

“Most of them are probably garbage,” he says. “But you take a few words from one and a few words from the other and stitch them all together, and suddenly you have something that you really like.”

Kissel can easily imagine a future in which copywriters become indispensable along with narrating voice actors. His company already uses AI tools to correct mispronunciations if time is pressed.

For now, though, Kissel is less concerned about his job. Apart from writing scripts, he also shoots and edits videos and meets with clients. He says that being an all-educated person, one gets some security.

“I don’t think it’s scarier than a problem for ‘right now.’ But this is something we need to discuss and plan for,” he says.

change is coming fast

In all businesses, there are signs of what will happen in the future. Newspapers have used AI to write recaps of high school sports matches. Video game companies are using AI to create new characters. Software developers are using AI to write code.

Carin Kimbrough, chief economist at Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, doesn’t think AI will take over everyone’s jobs immediately. But she says AI will undoubtedly change the way most people spend their time at work.

“You can spend less time on routine tasks,” she says. “You can spend more time on things…that really hone your human-power skills, your skills of empathy and moral judgment, “Using your skills to manage and lead people.”

Ultimately, Kimbrough says, the hope is that AI will make people more efficient and productive.

But there are a lot of dangers to avoid along the way. The internet is filled with stories of AI chatbots confidently delivering perfect builds.

A New York lawyer was disbarred this year after he was caught citing fake cases in a lawsuit against an airline. In court, he admitted that he had used ChatGPT for legal research and did not bother to double-check the bot’s work.

Such cases make it easy to see how much harm irresponsible use of AI can cause to people and society.

Learning the shortcomings and possibilities

Jeffrey Garcia, a program manager at a tech company, has taken it upon himself to figure out what AI is good at and what it isn’t, partly for fun but also to stay on top of developments that could shape his future employment. Are.

His experiments over the past year have given him a glimpse of the shortcomings and possibilities of the technology.

As a child, García was always frustrated by his inability to replicate on paper the beautiful images created in his mind.

“I have a deep love for art,” he says, “but I find it useless.”

Last spring, he wondered, could he open an Etsy store with some of the products he created with MidJourney? His first venture: an old-style poster of a favorite bird, the Baltimore Oriole.

The program produced a fairly sophisticated image of an oriole in front of the Baltimore skyline, but there were some problems. Garcia’s wife, a biologist, found extra toes on the bird’s feet. The skyline included some recognizable landmarks, but was not suitable for anyone who knew the city.

Garcia did not sell any of his posters, but concluded that such a product would be fairly easy to commoditize, especially given the rapid progress of AI image-generating tools. This fall, he tried using the newly released DALL-E 3 to create the same poster and obtained a much improved image, although still not free of physical errors.

Jeffrey Garcia with an image of the Baltimore Oriole created using DALL-E 3 in October 2023.



He says, “It’s getting better, but still not good enough to escape the notice of someone who knows what’s going on.”

Such experiments have shown how Garcia uses AI for work. He considers ChatGPT to be a naive assistant who can write a first draft quite effectively, but whose work must be verified and edited.

And there are still parts of his job he’s not ready to give up. Correspondence is one of them.

“I don’t feel comfortable handing over something I consider essential and deeply human to an automated system,” he says.

