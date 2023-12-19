AI and the economy: business models will change rapidly

Data flow concept.

Artificial intelligence will impact all business activities of the economy to a great extent. Some functions will be less affected by the current crop of big language models like Chat GPT, Bard, and Cloud, but even mildly affected companies will change some of their operating procedures to take advantage of the new capabilities.

Biologists know that new species are always evolving and others becoming extinct. But sometimes there is an explosion of new species and extinction. For example, changes in vegetation change which animals will thrive, which will die, and which will evolve. Similarly, technological change causes new businesses to emerge and others to die out while the survivors adapt to the new circumstances.

“At the beginning of the automobile industry, there were two thousand companies operating in the United States. About 1 percent of them survived… What is striking about the market system is not how few failures there are, but how ubiquitous failure is even in the most vibrant growth industries.” This description Comes from Tim Harford’s excellent book, Adaptation: Why Success Always Begins With Failure, I summarized his book in my Forbes review: “…we don’t achieve success by using the smartest experts to design the best product, service, or system. Instead, success comes from a variety of efforts working in a highly competitive environment. This process eliminates approaches that don’t work, leaving us with the most valuable way to achieve our goal.”

AI can influence all the important decisions business leaders must make, including what products to sell, whether to merge with other companies, whether to make or buy inputs, to how much emphasis to place on innovation. Let’s explore how AI can impact these key strategic questions.

Which product to sell is the most basic business question, encompassing both physical goods as well as services and intellectual property. Leaders always feel the tension between sticking to their guns and applying existing skills to similar-looking markets. AI will improve productivity and the ability to learn about other markets. This will likely make some companies more confident about expansion.

But the value of artificial intelligence in some applications depends on the amount of data available to the models. It may be that existing companies will use their internal data to corner new competitors.

The value of data can also be a reason for merging. A company that does large volumes of business can feed its AI models a rich diet of data, giving it an advantage over smaller competitors. Mergers can generate economies of scale, allowing larger companies to operate at lower costs. We see this in some industries. But diseconomies of scale also exist. They come from the costs of coordinating different parts of the company and aligning local managers’ incentives with corporate goals. The tension between economies of scale and diseconomies of scale results in us seeing only a few airplane manufacturers but lots of independent restaurants. AI will likely change the balance in some industries. We’ll look at some areas where mergers work well for both companies and consumers, and other cases where smaller companies compete with larger businesses.

The decision to make or buy is critical for most businesses, and AI can change the practices that work best. On the services side, AI could lead businesses to bring in-house activities like accounting, legal advice and marketing. If this happens it will be difficult for the independent companies that have provided services, and it will also change the entire ecosystem for the wider sector.

Manufacturers look at the decision to make or buy with the components they need, and AI can replace that calculation as well.

The approach to innovation sets many companies apart. Some earn reputations for cutting-edge products or production methods, while others focus on small improvements to tried-and-true products.

In all these dimensions of corporate strategy, there is some variation. The pace is sometimes slow, but sometimes fast. With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, look for extremely rapid changes. Few businesses will gain competitive advantage from the application of AI, and their competitors will have to adapt quickly or face extinction. Other companies will learn that what always worked before no longer works in the world of AI.

All the fundamental business decisions mentioned above will require testing, testing, evaluation to find out. And this test will sometimes put an older company—or a startup—out of business.

In a world of rapid change in business processes, agility must be the buzzword of corporate strategy. Although agility should include the use of artificial intelligence tools, this requirement will extend to all aspects of the company. For example, AI could lead to greater diversity in product offerings, with each variety selling in smaller quantities. If this happens, the entire supply chain must be prepared to place smaller orders for a greater variety of input parts. Similarly, functions like sales and finance will also have to be prepared for this change.

I can’t tell which companies will survive, but I’m sure which will fail: the company that has a leader who is completely convinced about the best way to move forward in the world of AI.

