AI and investment

– None of them beat the S&P 500 Everyone Of last 3 years. Individual stocks have difficulty consistently beating the market (not far from these respected high flyers – each has, of course, outperformed with incredible long-term returns. Consistent outperformance is different).

Can a machine or AI be used to consistently beat the S&P 500?

Ask any serious investor or portfolio manager, and they’ll tell you that beating the S&P 500 isn’t easy — and few, if any, are able to do so year after year.

What about the last 3 years – through a multi-governance market? The last 3 years were like few others in the history of the market and included [1] pandemic [2] Incentives and 0% Rates [3] War, give it now [4] Skyrocketing inflation, and then [5] A Fed rate-hike cycle in which rates are now near 5%.

fact. Well, Trefis High-Quality Portfolio (HQ) had a humble beginning** – no frills, the first money was invested in September 2020 amid a raging pandemic. It has outperformed by more than 1,000 basis points in the last 3 years. , HQ has outperformed the S&P 500 every year – 2020 partial year, 2021, 2022, and 2023 year-to-date. If you know of any funds – in fact, any funds – that have achieved this feat, please send them to us, we are always eager to learn and improve!

Below, we share more information in 3 areas: Why did HQ work? Our broad education, the peculiarities of our approach, what has been our journey? What will happen next?

So – why did the headquarters work? start with the basics

We started with a simple belief. There is a belief that a stock’s characteristics – such as defensive revenue growth, profitability, balance sheet discipline and reasonable valuation – simply do not go out of date. Curious money managers often wonder if there’s more to it – and of course, there is. However, it was also difficult for us to follow these consistently. The temptation to buy more growth in Zoom and Peloton stock at a higher price, or turn a blind eye to the balance sheet in another value stock, was irresistible. We stuck to a systematic, data-driven process.

Before we dive into any more detail about our approach, our process, and our practice – however, let's take a step back and consider a larger, more important learning.

Before we dive into any more detail about our approach, our process, and our practice – however, let’s take a step back and consider a larger, more important learning.

There is something simpler, yet more powerful, than the machine

We started building our 1 million-analyst platform* – ThinkHub, almost five years ago in early 2019. While ThinkHub uses modern analytical techniques, the machine alone No has been the most distinguishing feature of our process. What has stood out is our team’s ability to learn from the machine, and to be able to feed that learning back into the ThinkHub platform.

no black-box

We wanted to learn from the machine’s analytical powers – and, in turn, teach the engine. Why? We wanted to start a flywheel. One who never stops learning, growing and improving.

While some of us have experience with analytics and neural networks, fuzzy logic and all the things that go into AI today – it wasn’t enough for us. With ThinkHub, we wanted to do more. We wanted to build an understandable decision making system – an audible decision system. One that helps us understand an investment, take it apart, and then put it back together – just like you do with a puzzle if you want to master it. We call it Understandable-AI*.

So what?

As the use and impact of AI continues to grow, we believe everyone can – and should – focus on learning from machines. Teams that cultivate this mindset of “human and machine**” are likely to reap massive rewards – compared to a culture that only focuses on machines – or compete/compare with machine performance. Does it.

specific facts

Okay, so where are the secrets of the process and the journey?

They are hidden in plain sight. In fact, we’ve documented much of this through published analyzes over many years – including on these pages, but here’s a quick summary.

On the way to 3 years of outperformance, we did many 1:1 peer comparisons – we think broadly about peers – peers in the same industry, similar size, or even profit margins, this quickly became computational. Becomes quite prosperous. In the same breath, we thought about opposite ideas out loud. We were terrified – yes – literally – not to miss the broader phenomena covering – valuations (buy or fear) as well as Covid, inflation, correlations and cross-correlations (post-Covid, and post-inflation shock trajectories). effect of. and Technology. Each of these provides a clear perspective how we think – Our most valuable asset. This and even more material, when combined with the learning process described above, helped us create a multi-lens system**.

we are just getting started

This journey helped us develop, test and refine our HQ portfolio, but later also the Bayesian portfolio, and recently allowed us to launch Reinforced Value Portfolio – A hedged strategy where we seek to address specific market risks.

What are we doing next?

We realize that even a strategy with an 80% chance of beating the S&P 500 in any given year, in reality, has only a 51% chance of winning three years in a row. Consistency is not easy. Expanding our data sources, making ThinkHub more transparent, understandable – and easier to use for non-engineers – is all critical to learning and testing a broader set of strategies across different asset classes.

Most of all, we are doing everything possible to preserve the culture, the machine learning mindset!



notes:

* Understandable-AI: Could our approach mean something inherently less powerful? Perhaps. If you think power is defined entirely by the number of hidden layers or the number of steps in your analytical process. On the contrary, we believe that our approach – breaking down the building blocks of any modern analytical technique – whether genetic algorithms, neural networks, fuzzy logic, or others – into fundamental ingredients, does, in fact, help create more resilient systems. . Which basic elements? Here are some we think about: what data we use, ways of deciding which data gets less vs. more weight, the constraints used to filter out noise, shocks or disturbances. Test results in situ, and ensure consistency in results.

** Multi-lens system. Just like no chess app plays like Magnus Carlsen, or Kasparov, or any one player, we are creating an investment equivalent