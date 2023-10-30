Does artificial intelligence have a gender? Prima facie, the answer is no. However, some types of AI, such as digital assistants, often have so-called feminine characteristics. Why do programmers make this choice and more importantly, what are the consequences?

To the question, “Does artificial intelligence have a gender?”, ChatGPT simply answers: “I have no gender or personal identity”. Interactive bots are not wrong in the sense that AI is first and foremost a sequence of numbers. Therefore it is unable to adopt, like a human being, the characteristics of this or that gender.

However, several studies, including that of Vanessa Newrock, show that digital assistants often have so-called feminine characteristics, starting with their voice or first name. Two obvious examples are Alexa and Cortana, voice assistants developed by Amazon and Microsoft. We should also not forget Apple’s Siri, which in Norwegian means “beautiful woman who guides you to victory”.

“Many companies like Google are explicitly gendering their digital assistants,” says researcher Hilary Bergen of The New School in New York. Although things have evolved since the publication of her scientific article, “If I Could Blush” in 2016, she points out that voice assistants are “clearly based on female secretaries”.

Trust in AI

Why choose to trust AI? This technology can make its users suspicious. But to inspire confidence, the device has been programmed to mimic qualities like kindness, altruism and sweetness – characteristics typically attributed to women. Problem? This approach risks perpetuating long-standing views of women as objects.

Looking at AI and its gender means looking at its creators, the majority of whom are men. According to the World Economic Forum, only 22% of AI professionals are women. Hilary Bergen concludes: “AI serves as a true mirror of our society. So as long as we are imperfect, AI will remain imperfect”.

