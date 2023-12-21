AI and entrepreneurial spirit: perfect together

More machines, but more creativity getty

Is artificial intelligence reviving the entrepreneurial spirit? It appears that mental-labor-saving intelligent automation will lead to more mechanization than creativity. However, today’s venture capitalists and business leaders are finding that AI is opening up opportunities for innovation beyond anyone’s imagination.

For starters, there’s the financial aspect. AI makes it cheaper than ever to launch an enterprise. “AI enables founders to start businesses with fewer hires and resources,” says Qian Katanforosh, a lecturer at Stanford University and CEO and founder of Workera.

“AI can help accomplish things that you previously needed employees to do,” says David Moore, CEO of mergers and acquisitions firm David Moore & Partners. “For example, incoming sales inquiries can be handled almost entirely with AI until there is a real need for a personal connection. Using AI can help reduce costs and full-time employee numbers.”

Then there is the skills aspect which AI can help address. Consider how AI could reduce the need for technical skills, says Katanforosh. “Previously, non-technical founders “often faced the challenge of finding a technical co-founder to launch a prototype, creating a high barrier to entry and delaying the product testing phase,” he says. . “Now, with AI, a non-technical person can express their vision in natural language instead of code – and use AI tools to develop an early version of their product.”

“Such capabilities can bring speed to market, attracting customers and investors even before a technical expert is needed,” says Katanforosh.

“The result is a level playing field from a technology perspective,” says Perry Shamsai, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal and co-leader of the media and entertainment industry group. “In the past, launching a streaming video service was a complex undertaking. With advances in modern computing platforms, there are now public cloud providers that provide much of the necessary infrastructure and applications that can be rented virtually.

Shamsai explains that the same is starting to develop with the use of AI. “Notable examples exist in advertising and content creation for film and television. Advertising and marketing communications focus on videos, creating these have historically been extremely laborious. Gathering material, creating images, editing, and creating audio voice overs is time-consuming and expensive. AI is fundamentally changing the creation of internal and external forms of video communication – not just for ad agency pitch meetings but also for actual, released content to the public.

This streamlined approach “increases overall efficiency, allowing startups to work with more compact teams,” says Katanforosh, “As a result, it reduces upfront costs and accelerates the business scaling process.” Through AI, it has become even easier for aspiring entrepreneurs and founders to realize their dreams, and building new businesses has become more accessible than ever.

The creative process can only be boosted by AI. Every startup founder and product manager understands that there is a certain amount of contingency in the innovation process. Is it worth employing AI to help “organize” the process?

Moore agrees that AI can play a role in stirring the innovation pot. “AI is based on smart questions or queries,” he says. “I use AI to help with business valuations and identify financial trends that would take hours or days to recognize. You can literally use a photo of a tax return and AI can generate a trend analysis from a photo in just a few seconds. This saves me a lot of time.”

Shamsai says AI shows significant promise “as a means of understanding the demographics, personalities and psychographics of audiences and consumers.” “Business leaders can use AI to better meet the needs, attitudes and desires of their customers. “AI can be extremely helpful in driving new ideas and new business concepts that leverage and extend their established business platform.”

Still, “technology is not a replacement for human creativity or relationships,” says Katanfurush. “That said, AI’s ability to streamline the mundane, hectic work of many jobs will free up employees’ time for more impactful and meaningful tasks like creativity and innovation. When employees have the right learning tools to master this technology, and they leverage AI to automate their mundane tasks, organizations will see a workforce that has plenty of money to spend on driving innovation. There will be more time and energy.

“AI is great for brainstorming, but you need to be careful not to lose perspective,” Moore says. “AI does not have emotional intelligence. Can’t read this room. Context is important in many business functions.”

Katanfurush offers words of advice for entrepreneurs, innovators, and executives looking to jump into AI. Katanforosh says, ‘With the current pace of technological advancement, founders and entrepreneurs are constantly facing the risk of creating a product that will be disrupted within a few months or years.’ “Given this period of rapid momentum, it is important for founders to deeply understand where more mature AI companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are going, and incorporate this into their own product vision and strategy. Predicting the future is an incredible skill, and one that founders and entrepreneurs cannot ignore!”